Leeds United fixture re-arranged and given set date for new year

Leeds saw their September clashes against Forest and the Red Devils both postponed by the Premier League following the sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

Both games will now have to be crammed into an already-packed season which takes a six-week break from mid November until Boxing Day for the 2022 World Cup.

The Whites are still waiting to discover when those games will be replayed but United’s under-21s have been given a new date for their Premier League Two Division Two clash at West Brom under-21s which was also postponed following Her Majesty’s passing.

NEW DATE: For Leeds United under-21s fixture. Photo by Tim Keeton - Pool/Getty Images.

The game will now be staged on Monday, January, 23 with a 7pm kick-off at Hednesford Town’s Key Park Stadium.