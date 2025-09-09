Leeds United will face a new manager when they go to the City Ground in November.

Nottingham Forest have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo just months after he guided them back into European competition.

Espirito Santo oversaw an incredible 2024/25 campaign at the City Ground with Forest finishing seventh and eventually qualifying for the Europa League. The 51-year-old was a huge favourite among fans and signed a new three-year contract in June but his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis quickly soured.

In August, Espirito Santo admitted his relationship with Marinakis was ‘not the same’ and ‘not so good as it was [last season]’, with the expectation being he would hold a clear-the-air chat with his boss. The Portuguese manager also criticised his club’s transfer strategy, which included the £35m signing of Leeds target Dilane Bakwa.

Multiple reports on Monday evening revealed Espirito Santo was to be sacked and, somewhat unusually, Forest confirmed the news around midnight. A statement from the club read: “Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espírito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as Head Coach.

“The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club. As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Espirito Santo cut a deflated figure through August after questioning his club’s transfer strategy. Forest have won one of their opening three games and are level with Leeds on four points, albeit above the Whites due to a superior goal difference.

"There is no smoke without fire - I know how things work,” the sacked Forest boss admitted recently when quizzed on his future. “I always had a very good relationship with the owner - last season we were very close and spoke on a daily basis.

“This season it is not so well, but I always believe that dialogue is important because my concern is the squad and the season we have ahead of us. Our relationship has changed and we are not as close."

Among the leading candidates to replace Espirito Santo at the City Ground is Ange Postecoglou, who guided Tottenham Hotspur to the Europa League trophy last season but also a 17th place Premier League finish. Jose Mourinho has also been linked with a sensational return to the UK, having recently been sacked by Fenerbahce.

Another early link is current Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, who like Espirito Santo has been unhappy with the transfer strategy of his club. The former Leicester City and Liverpool head coach is reportedly keen to get out of Parkhead and could return to the Premier League with Forest.

Greek billionaire Marinakis will have plenty of time to get a new man in the dugout before Leeds go to the City Ground on Saturday November 8. Forest then come to Elland Road during the second-half of the season on February 7.