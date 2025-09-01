Leeds United are hoping to add another attacking option to their squad before the summer transfer window closes at 7pm on Monday.

Leeds United remain keen to boost their attacking options during the final hours of the summer transfer window and several players are being linked with a move to Elland Road.

Despite completing the free transfer additions of former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Germany international Lukas Nmecha and securing a big money deal for AC Milan and Switzerland winger Noah Okafar, the Whites are still working hard to bring in another option in the final third before the window comes to a close at 7pm on Monday.

One option that has been reportedly considered is France Under-21 international Dilane Bakwa, who has impressed in recent seasons for Strasbourg as they have forced their way into contention for the European spots in Ligue 1 and are now competing in this season’s UEFA Conference League. But who is the man being linked with a move to Leeds and two of their Premier League rivals?

Who is Dilane Bakwa?

Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa is believed to have been assessed by Leeds United.

The versatile 23-year-old forward joined Strasbourg from fallen giants Bordeaux in the summer of 2023 after showing him promise and progressing through the youth ranks in the France international setup. Bakwa enjoyed a promising first season with his new club as he scored five goals and provided nine assists in 35 appearances during the 2023/24 campaign before providing a further 15 goal contributions in 31 appearances last season. The winger has already enjoyed a strong start to the current season, providing assists in all three of his side’s Ligue 1 fixtures and getting his first goal of the campaign in a 3-2 defeat against Monaco over the weekend. Bakwa has also earned six France Under-21 caps and featured alongside former Leeds targets Andy Diouf and Arnaud Kalimuendo during that time.

What has been said about Leeds target Dilane Bakwa?

FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking to So Foot in October last year, former Bordeaux and Clermont defender Vital Nsimba said of Bakwa: “He’s perhaps the most talented youngster I’ve played with, but what we’re seeing here isn’t even the real Dilane yet. He can still be much better. I think he’ll end up at a big European club if he continues to be serious. That’s a certainty.”

Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior also left nobody in any doubt over how he views the winger earlier this year as he said: "Dilane is a great player! We missed him, and to have him back in this form is exceptional, his statistics speak for themselves."

What has Dilane Bakwa said about his future at Strasbourg?

Strasbourg's Dilane Bakwa is believed to have Premier League admirers.

In honesty, very little. However, the winger did appear to drop a major hint about a possible deadline day move via the somewhat unique method of Instagram Live. The social media outlet appears to become the go-to place for statements this summer with Alexander Isak and Yoane Wissa both signalling their unhappiness with their current clubs in lengthy posts. However, ALSA Sports have reported Bakwa made his own admission on a live video from Strasbourg team-mate Kennedy Paez in the aftermath of a 3-2 defeat against Monday as he said: “It was my last game guys, thank you all!”

Could Dilane Bakwa leave Strasbourg on transfer deadline day?

Sky Sports News have reported Bakwa has a number of clubs interested in securing his services before tonight’s 7pm deadline. They have stated Fulham, who Leeds face after the international break, ‘admire’ the winger but stresses Nottingham Forest are ‘still pursuing’ a deal in the final hours of the transfer window. There is no mention of Leeds in the update - but the winger has been linked with a move to Elland Road over the last month and the Whites are keen to add to their options in the final third before the transfer window comes to a close.