The summer transfer window has come to an end and Leeds United will now focus on their attempts to build on what has been a steady start to their return to the Premier League.

With new signings such as Anton Stach, Lucas Perri and Gabriel Gudmundsson capturing the eye, Daniel Farke’s men have claimed four points from home games with Everton and Newcastle United and a visit to title contenders Arsenal. However, there will always be an eye on further additions to the Whites ranks and there are a number of Premier League stars approaching key moments in their current contracts.

One has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent days as he approaches the final 18 months of his deal with his current club and there are no signs of a new agreement. That means he could be available for a cut-price fee over the coming months - but which other players could find themselves in a similar situation?

Your next Leeds United read: There are some eye-catching names on a list of Premier League players approaching the final 18 months of their current contracts.

1 . Jan Paul van Hecke Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jean-Philippe Mateta Current club: Crystal Palace | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lucas Paqueta Current club: West Ham United | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Tyrick Mitchell Current club: Brighton and Hove Albion | Getty Images Photo Sales