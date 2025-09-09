The latest on a number of Leeds United fitness concerns including Ethan Ampadu, Ao Tanaka, Joe Rodon and Ilia Gruev

Leeds United return to action with a trip to Fulham this weekend hoping to build on an encouraging August. Daniel Farke’s side took four points from their opening three games - two of which came against Champions League opposition - and showed plenty of promising signs, most recently in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United.

That result came without the help of Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka, who have both been unavailable in recent weeks due to knee injuries. The international break has also thrown up a couple of potential issues for Leeds players.

Farke will speak with the media later this week and is expected to provide an update on the state of his squad. But in the meantime, the YEP has all the latest below.

Ethan Ampadu

Injury: Knee

What happened: The combative midfielder appeared to pick up a few knocks during last month’s win over Everton but it was an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee that has proved most serious. Farke said following that victory his captain would be out until ‘at least the international break’.

Ampadu twice returned from a serious knee injury earlier than anticipated last season and with two full weeks between that draw against Newcastle and Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage, it’s not unfeasible he’s involved in some respect. Farke will be keen not to rush the Welshman, however, given a re-injury could set him back weeks or months.

Possible return date: Saturday 13 September (vs Fulham)

Ao Tanaka

Injury: Knee

What happened: In a near-mirror image to early last season, Leeds lost another key midfielder to a knee injury just days after Ampadu - although this time neither issue was as serious. Tanaka picked up the injury during a 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Arsenal and, like his captain, played through pain initially before being forced off.

Speaking in the aftermath of last month’s Carabao Cup defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, Farke said he expects to be without Tanaka for ‘a few weeks’. Saturday will be two-and-a-half weeks since that update, so a return appears highly unlikely at this point, but the Japan international might have a chance at Wolves the following weekend.

Possible return date: Saturday 20 September (vs Wolves)

Joe Rodon

Injury: Unknown

What happened: Rodon was forced to withdraw from international duty with Wales last week due to an unspecified issue. The battling centre-back suffered a few bumps and bruises during Leeds’ goalless draw against Newcastle but played the full 90 minutes, with no clarity on exactly what the issue was.

As the YEP reported last week, however, Rodon is expected to be fit and firing come Saturday, with this unknown issue not expected to keep him out of action. That will be a big boost for Farke, who has remained loyal to the defensive pairing that won last season’s Championship title.

Possible return date: Saturday 13 September (vs Fulham)

Noah Okafor

Injury: Groin

What happened: The £18million summer signing is yet to start a Premier League game and following his involvement in last month’s Carabao Cup defeat, complained of some groin issues. Farke revealed the fitness doubt ahead of Leeds’ 0-0 draw against Newcastle and Okafor was named on the bench, albeit remained an unused substitute.

Okafor was not called up to the Switzerland national team for the September break, be it due to injury or general fitness concerns, but that has allowed two full weeks to get up to speed. Chances are he is involved in some capacity come Saturday.

Possible return date: Saturday 13 September (vs Fulham)

Ilia Gruev

Injury: Unknown

What happened: Leeds could really do without any more midfield issues and so news Ilia Gruev has been carrying some ‘problems’ will be a concern. That news was revealed by Bulgaria boss Ilian Iliev following Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Georgia, a game in which the defensive midfielder came on at half-time and played 45 minutes.

If Gruev was carrying some issues before kick-off, Farke would be excused for asking the question as to why he was playing, even with his nation 3-0 down and the contest all but over. But the 25-year-old is unlikely to have been risked if anything major was affecting him and with a return to the UK expected imminently, he can be assessed by club staff.

Possible return date: Saturday 13 September (vs Fulham)