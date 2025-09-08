Two more stars will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame later this year.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Leeds United stars have been nominated for a place in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Manchester United lead the way with nominees in the 2025 selection options as seven players that won the Premier League title with the Red Devils have made the shortlist. They are Michael Carrick, Patrice Evra, Gary Neville, Teddy Sheringham, Edwin van der Saar, Nemanja Matic and Michael Owen, who has this week provoked online debate following his comments he was a better player at 17-years-old than Wayne Rooney.

Owen made the breakthrough into senior football with Liverpool, where he counted Robbie Fowler as one of his team-mates before the latter went on to join Leeds in a £12 million deal in December 2001. The former England international scored a hat-trick for the Whites in a win against Leicester City and had scored 14 goals in 33 appearances before joining Manchester City in January 2003 as a financial crisis enveloped Elland Road and saw a talented squad ripped apart.

On Fowler, the Premier League said: “Fowler was among the most instinctive goal-poachers in Premier League history. Rarely needing time or space to strike, he scored 128 of his 163 Premier League goals for his local club Liverpool. This included the fastest Premier League hat-trick at the time, as he scored three times in just four minutes and 33 seconds against Arsenal in August 1994, a record that stood until Sadio Mane hit three in less than three minutes for Southampton in May 2015. He was fourth in the overall goal ranking when he played his final PL match in 2008/09, having added to his tally at Leeds United and Manchester City, and now sits ninth.”

Amongst the other nominees are former Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ Sol Campbell and Cesc Fabragas, Manchester City legends David Silva and Yaya Toure and ex Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Jermain Defoe. Former Chelsea winger Eden Hazard is shortlisted along with former Newcastle United striker Les Ferdinand, who will hope to join fellow former Newcastle United stars Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer in the Hall of Fame.

Supporters can vote for the players they want to enter the Premier League Hall of Fame here. The poll will remain live until midday on Monday, September 15 when the results will be presented to existing members of the Hall of Fame, who will then cast their own votes to decide the 2025 inductees. The TWO latest members of the Premier League Hall of Fame will then be announced at an event of Tuesday, November 4.

Who is in the Premier League Hall of Fame?

John Terry and Alan Shearer are among the former players who will act as managers or coaches in the Baller League. | Getty Images for Premier League

Goalkeepers: Petr Cech, Peter Schmeichel Defenders: Ashley Cole, John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Tony Adams, Vincent Kompany Midfielders: Patrick Vieira, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard Forwards: Andrew Cole, Wayne Rooney, Ian Wright, Didier Drogba, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Eric Cantona, Dennis Bergkamp Managers: Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger,