Leeds United's Premier League relegation rivals have endured a miserable start to the season.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers players have spoken out on social media after the toxic scenes that followed their weekend defeat to Burnley at Molineux.

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals appear to be in turmoil after a seventh defeat in nine games left them six points from safety already. Wolves fought back from 2-0 down to draw level at 2-2 with Burnley but conceded in the 95th minute and have now lost against all three newly-promoted clubs.

The Midlands club have now suffered back-to-back defeats against Sunderland and Burnley, conceding five goals in the process. Last month, Daniel Farke’s Leeds came from 1-0 down to deservedly win 3-1 at Molineux.

After full-time on Sunday, an already toxic atmosphere intensified as manager Vitor Pereira approached the fans with some of his players. He and club captain Jorgen Strand Larsen were filmed exchanging heated words with supporters, who made no secret of their anger at the squad, head coach and board.

Pereira and Strand Larsen had to be ushered away by their teammates and Molineux stewards as the atmosphere reached boiling point. Another clip uploaded to social media showed goalkeeper Jose Sa in an intense discussion with fans outside the stadium.

Speaking after full-time, Pereira acknowledged the frustration Wolves fans are feeling and recent reports suggest Molineux chiefs are currently sticking with their manager, who signed a new three-year contract last month. And some of the playing squad have since spoken out.

In a post on X, midfielder Joao Gomes wrote: “We haven't won a game in the premier league for a long time and you still fill the stadium every game, what can we tell you? 90% of the fans of other teams would have already abandoned us, but you are still here and yours will continue. Just thank you, we promise to work hard and give our best”.

Strand Larsen was in the thick of those post-match scenes. He wrote on X: “A sad day for everyone who loves Wolves. We understand the frustration and the disbelief after the game, we still want to thank all of you for showing up and backing the team as much as you can.

“We need to do better, starting with each player looking themselves in the mirror to improve. Definitely me, as I’m always the first one to look at myself for improvement. I love this club and I haven’t showed enough this season so far, as I also have been pushing through an injury.

“Wolves never give up, and now it’s the time to reset and keep on going. So much to play for still and no time to be feeling down! See you soon, thank you”.

Wolves’ next Premier League game is at a Fulham side who have lost four league games on the bounce, a run that leaves them 17th and in a little early trouble. It’s another huge bottom-of-the-table clash for Pereira, who despite having the current backing of those in charge at Molineux must be on borrowed time unless results can change.