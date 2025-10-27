Leeds United produced a massive performance to beat West Ham 2-1 over the weekend and one star has been rewarded with a place in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Week. Early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon put the Whites two goals up inside 15 minutes and a strong defensive showing kept the Hammers largely at arm’s length.

Mateus Fernandes pulled one back for the visitors late on but it proved little more than a consolation, with Leeds claiming their third Premier League win of the season to pull six points clear of the relegation zone. There were several standout performances on Friday, namely opening goalscorer Aaronson who was given a 9/10 in YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth’s player ratings.

The American was labelled ‘monstrous’ by BBC pundit Troy Deeney and has been named in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Week. Take a look below to see who else made the cut, including top performers from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and more.

WhoScored Team of the Week

GK: Djordje Petrovic - 7.7 The Bournemouth goalkeeper made a handful of impressive saves to preserve his clean sheet in a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

RB: Matty Cash - 8.1 Scored a wonderful goal from outside of the area to earn Aston Villa a narrow 1-0 win over Manchester City.

CB: Micky van de Ven - 8.9 Scored twice as Spurs won 3-0 at Everton on Sunday, with a clean sheet to boot.

CB: Kevin Danso - 8.1 Was a rock at the back for Spurs in that 3-0 win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

LB: Adrien Truffert - 8.1 Got up and down Bournemouth's left-hand side throughout their 2-0 win over Forest, constantly whipping in dangerous crosses.