Leeds United produced a massive performance to beat West Ham 2-1 over the weekend and one star has been rewarded with a place in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Week. Early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon put the Whites two goals up inside 15 minutes and a strong defensive showing kept the Hammers largely at arm’s length.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Mateus Fernandes pulled one back for the visitors late on but it proved little more than a consolation, with Leeds claiming their third Premier League win of the season to pull six points clear of the relegation zone. There were several standout performances on Friday, namely opening goalscorer Aaronson who was given a 9/10 in YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth’s player ratings.
The American was labelled ‘monstrous’ by BBC pundit Troy Deeney and has been named in WhoScored’s Premier League Team of the Week. Take a look below to see who else made the cut, including top performers from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and more.