Leeds United picked up their first away points of the season with a brilliant 3-1 win at Wolves on Saturday.

A rollercoaster first-half saw the Whites fall behind inside eight minutes through Ladislav Krejci before stamping their authority on the game. Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised on the half-hour mark with a great header before Anton Stach’s brilliant free-kick put the Whites ahead.

Noah Okafor doubled his side’s lead to make it 3-1 just before the break, finishing across Jose Sa after Stach intercepted a loose Wolves ball. Leeds kept it tight throughout the second-half, defending well and breaking play up where possible to keep their hosts at bay and claim a massive three points on the road.

The YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Molineux on Saturday, and here are his player ratings...

GK: Karl Darlow 8 - Let down by those in front of him for the goal but was steady for the main and really sharp when he had to be. A couple of nice saves.

RB: Jayden Bogle 7 - His deflected cross assisted Calvert-Lewin. Touch was a little heavy once or twice but did his bit. Came under more pressure in the second half.

CB: Joe Rodon 8 - Went with his man and was let down by no one tracking the runner for the goal. Defended with all his might after that.

CB: Pascal Struijk 8 - Had his hands full with the giant Tolu but gave as good as he got. Some nice passes and clever usage of the ball.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson 9 - An excellent all-round display. Created a great early chance. Defended cleverly. Took pressure off with his dribbling. Linked up well on the left.