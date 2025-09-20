Leeds United picked up their first away points of the season with a brilliant 3-1 win at Wolves on Saturday.
A rollercoaster first-half saw the Whites fall behind inside eight minutes through Ladislav Krejci before stamping their authority on the game. Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised on the half-hour mark with a great header before Anton Stach’s brilliant free-kick put the Whites ahead.
Noah Okafor doubled his side’s lead to make it 3-1 just before the break, finishing across Jose Sa after Stach intercepted a loose Wolves ball. Leeds kept it tight throughout the second-half, defending well and breaking play up where possible to keep their hosts at bay and claim a massive three points on the road.
The YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Molineux on Saturday, and here are his player ratings...