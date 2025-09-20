Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs Wolves with 'excellent' 9/10, handful of 8s and one 6

By Graham Smyth

Published 20th Sep 2025, 17:12 BST

Leeds United answered those attacking concerns with three great goals at Molineux.

Leeds United picked up their first away points of the season with a brilliant 3-1 win at Wolves on Saturday.

A rollercoaster first-half saw the Whites fall behind inside eight minutes through Ladislav Krejci before stamping their authority on the game. Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised on the half-hour mark with a great header before Anton Stach’s brilliant free-kick put the Whites ahead.

Noah Okafor doubled his side’s lead to make it 3-1 just before the break, finishing across Jose Sa after Stach intercepted a loose Wolves ball. Leeds kept it tight throughout the second-half, defending well and breaking play up where possible to keep their hosts at bay and claim a massive three points on the road.

The YEP’s chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Molineux on Saturday, and here are his player ratings...

1. GK: Karl Darlow

8 - Let down by those in front of him for the goal but was steady for the main and really sharp when he had to be. A couple of nice saves. | Getty Images

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

7 - His deflected cross assisted Calvert-Lewin. Touch was a little heavy once or twice but did his bit. Came under more pressure in the second half. | Wolves via Getty Images

3. CB: Joe Rodon

8 - Went with his man and was let down by no one tracking the runner for the goal. Defended with all his might after that. | Getty Images

4. CB: Pascal Struijk

8 - Had his hands full with the giant Tolu but gave as good as he got. Some nice passes and clever usage of the ball. | Wolves via Getty Images

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

9 - An excellent all-round display. Created a great early chance. Defended cleverly. Took pressure off with his dribbling. Linked up well on the left. | Getty Images

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

8 - Got a foot in so many times, really dug in during the second half and popped up with big challenges. One in his own six-yard box stood out. | Getty Images

