Leeds United kicked off their weekend in the best possible fashion with a convincing 2-1 win over West Ham on Friday. Goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon put the Whites two goals up inside an electric opening 15 minutes and they were able to keep things tight, but for a late Mateus Fernandes consolation.

A third victory of the season was much-needed and should send Leeds into a slightly more difficult fixture run with confidence. Farke’s side have been competitive in all but one of their Premier League fixtures and with three more points on the board, will feel confident they can keep improving.

With another week of action now over, focus quickly turns to the future. Below, the YEP takes a look at how the next few weeks will pan out for Leeds and their Premier League rivals.

1 . Arsenal Next 5 fixtures: Burnley (A), Sunderland (A), Spurs (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Manchester City Next 5 fixtures: Bournemouth (H), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Fulham (A) | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Liverpool Next 5 fixtures: Aston Villa (H), Man City (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Sunderland (H) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Bournemouth Next 5 fixtures: Man City (A), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Sunderland (A), Everton (H) | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Chelsea Next 5 fixtures: Spurs (A), Wolves (H), Burnley (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A) | Getty Images Photo Sales