Leeds United's next 5 fixtures compared to Premier League rivals including West Ham, Wolves & Sunderland

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 26th Oct 2025, 17:59 GMT

A look at how Leeds United's upcoming Premier League fixtures are set to pan out.

Leeds United kicked off their weekend in the best possible fashion with a convincing 2-1 win over West Ham on Friday. Goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon put the Whites two goals up inside an electric opening 15 minutes and they were able to keep things tight, but for a late Mateus Fernandes consolation.

Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews

A third victory of the season was much-needed and should send Leeds into a slightly more difficult fixture run with confidence. Farke’s side have been competitive in all but one of their Premier League fixtures and with three more points on the board, will feel confident they can keep improving.

With another week of action now over, focus quickly turns to the future. Below, the YEP takes a look at how the next few weeks will pan out for Leeds and their Premier League rivals.

Next 5 fixtures: Burnley (A), Sunderland (A), Spurs (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H)

1. Arsenal

Next 5 fixtures: Burnley (A), Sunderland (A), Spurs (H), Chelsea (A), Brentford (H) | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Bournemouth (H), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Fulham (A)

2. Manchester City

Next 5 fixtures: Bournemouth (H), Liverpool (H), Newcastle (A), Leeds (H), Fulham (A) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Aston Villa (H), Man City (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Sunderland (H)

3. Liverpool

Next 5 fixtures: Aston Villa (H), Man City (A), Nottingham Forest (H), West Ham (A), Sunderland (H) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Man City (A), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Sunderland (A), Everton (H)

4. Bournemouth

Next 5 fixtures: Man City (A), Aston Villa (A), West Ham (H), Sunderland (A), Everton (H) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Spurs (A), Wolves (H), Burnley (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A)

5. Chelsea

Next 5 fixtures: Spurs (A), Wolves (H), Burnley (A), Arsenal (H), Leeds (A) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next 5 fixtures: Chelsea (H), Man Utd (H), Arsenal (A), Fulham (H), Newcastle (A)

6. Tottenham Hotspur

Next 5 fixtures: Chelsea (H), Man Utd (H), Arsenal (A), Fulham (H), Newcastle (A) | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueWolvesSunderlandWest Ham
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice