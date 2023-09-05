Watch more videos on Shots!

Leeds United are now in the midst of an international break after a mixed start to the season.

Daniel Farke’s men have endured a difficult start amid a number of key exits over the summer, requiring a late transfer trolley dash to fill the squad. Leeds will now look to use the international break to bed in new signings ahead of getting to work after the break in a bid to put together a promotion push over the coming months.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Struijk interest

Leeds star Pascal Struijk is still being linked with a move away from the Whites after deadline day.

According to Voetbal Krant, Belgian club Club Brugge remain interested in a deal with the Belgian window still open, but Leeds are not likely to be open to a deal. The Whites would be losing a key player without being able to replace him, and that’s not something they need to do after making a big profit in the summer.

Struijk is seen as a key player by Farke, and interest is likely to be shunned by the Whites.

Firpo update

Junior Firpo has issued an injury update upon declaring his Leeds United intent and international feelings.

Firpo is yet to feature this season as he recovers from torn lateral ligaments in his knee, an issue which was expected to keep the left back sidelined until September.

Speaking to Momento Deportivo RD, Firpo has now revealed that he is close to making a return in discussing his desire to resume action for Leeds and the chances of him representing the Dominican Republic team internationally.

Firpo was born in the Dominican Republic but then moved to Spain whom he has Spain four times at under-21s level in 2018 and 2019.

“Right now I feel very good,” said the 27-year-old Whites defender, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo RD. “I have almost recovered from my last injury and I really want to play with the team again.”

Turning attentions to international matters, Firpo said: “I always follow a little what the Dominican Republic does in terms of sports. In the end, I was born there, my entire family is Dominican and for me it is a source of pride every time the Dominican Republic achieves something at the sporting level, which is what I dedicate myself to.”

Iraola on Anthony

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has served up praise for both Leeds United and their new loanee winger Jaidon Anthony in declaring a prediction and hope for the new Elland Road recruit.

“It is a decision he had to make,” said Iraola, as quoted by the Daily Echo. “I tried to help him as much as I could, because Jaidon, I love him as a person and as a player.

