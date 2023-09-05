Wales international and Leeds United midfielder Ethan Ampadu has spoken of the pride he feels representing his country and how it would be ‘an honour’ to pull on the armband for his country.

Ampadu has left Thorp Arch this week to join up with Rob Page’s Wales squad ahead of fixtures against South Korea and Latvia during September’s international break.

Speaking prior to those fixtures, Ampadu was quizzed on various topics, including his summer move to Leeds United, as well as representing his country.

With 44 caps already to his name, Ampadu is among the more experienced players in Page’s squad, in terms of appearances but certainly not due to his age. Still 22, Ampadu has already appeared at the FIFA World Cup and European Championships.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: Ethan Ampadu of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on August 18, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Currently, only a handful of Wales teammates have been capped more times than Daniel Farke’s new recruit: Wayne Hennessey (108), skipper Aaron Ramsey (82), Ben Davies (78), Connor Roberts (48) and Harry Wilson (46) have all amassed more outings for The Dragons.

“It would be an honour if I was ever given that responsibility,” Ampadu said, preparing to face South Korea in a friendly on Thursday evening.

"I've worn the armband when Ramsey has come off a couple of times and I take immense pride in wearing it. But, for now I've got to do my job on the pitch and whatever can happen in the future, can happen in the future.”

The 22-year-old has taken to life at Elland Road with aplomb, despite results on the pitch not quite reflecting his positive start in the heart of midfield. Ampadu will face competition for his place in the team from fellow new signings Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, along with breakthrough talent Archie Gray.

He is expected to remain a regular fixture of the Welsh national team setup for the foreseeable future.

Ampadu’s close friend, owing to their time at RB Leipzig, and brief positional rival for Leeds Tyler Adams was named United States captain during his time at Elland Road.