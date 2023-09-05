Junior Firpo issues injury update with Leeds United intent and ponders international 'switch'

Watch more videos on Shots!

Firpo is yet to feature this season as he recovers from torn lateral ligaments in his knee, an issue which was expected to keep the left back sidelined until September.

Speaking to Momento Deportivo RD, Firpo has now revealed that he is close to making a return in discussing his desire to resume action for Leeds and the chances of him representing the Dominican Republic team internationally.

Firpo was born in the Dominican Republic but then moved to Spain whom he has Spain four times at under-21s level in 2018 and 2019.

INJURY UPDATE: From Leeds United left back Junior Firpo, above. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

“Right now I feel very good," said the 27-year-old Whites defender, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo RD. “I have almost recovered from my last injury and I really want to play with the team again.”

Turning attentions to international matters, Firpo said: “I always follow a little what the Dominican Republic does in terms of sports. In the end, I was born there, my entire family is Dominican and for me it is a source of pride every time the Dominican Republic achieves something at the sporting level, which is what I dedicate myself to.

“We had a very good talk here in England, very productive in which I could see that the direction of Dominican soccer is in good hands right now and that it has a promising future. And yes, obviously they presented me with the whole project and all the ideas for the future of football in the Dominican Republic, as I said, it was a very healthy and good conversation

"It is a pride and an honour that the Dominican fans await my arrival to the national team. But in the end I am always cautious with my words, I don't like to get anyone's hopes up or make promises and then not keep them.