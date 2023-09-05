Rival boss issues glowing verdict of new Leeds United signing with Whites praise and prediction

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has served up praise for both Leeds United and their new loanee winger Jaidon Anthony in declaring a prediction and hope for the new Elland Road recruit.

Anthony started three of Bournemouth’s first four games of the season yet is now settling into a season-long loan at Leeds as part of the deal that has seen Luis Sinisterra depart for the Cherries, also on a season-long loan. The Cherries needed a deal sheet to get the late move for Sinisterra over the line and the Daily Echo have revealed that Anthony was at the Bournemouth team hotel and preparing for Saturday’s clash at Brentford as the move progressed.

Iraola has admitted that he felt his side would ultimately be stronger with the addition of Sinisterra but that the decision for Anthony to depart on loan ultimately rested with the player. But the swap was officially announced at midnight on transfer deadline day and Iraola has given a glowing reference to the new winger checking in at Elland Road – and the club he is now set to play for.

“It is a decision he had to make,” said Iraola, as quoted by the Daily Echo. “I tried to help him as much as I could, because Jaidon, I love him as a person and as a player.

PRAISE: From Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, above, and the club's new Cherries loanee recruit Jaidon Anthony. Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images.

“Of the four games he has been with me, he has started three. He was very good in pre-season. But he had to take the decision, because we have a lot of options there out wide. It is the decision he finally took and I hope the best, because he deserves it. I know he is going to play very well there in Leeds and I hope he returns next season even better as a player.”

Opening up on his discussions with the winger, Iraola said: “I tried to be as honest as I could, because he deserves it. I had no problem if he was to stay here, no problem at all. And you can see because he has played with me, he has started. He is a reliable player. You tell him to do this, he will do it or he will try to do it. He will make mistakes, like everyone else, but he is a very reliable player.

“He had to take the decision knowing the players he will be fighting for in his position. The option he had also I think was really good, to a very good team. He decided to take that route. It’s a loan, so I hope he comes back with us, for sure he will, like a better player. As a person, he is a top, top guy. I think he deserved all the honesty, as much as I could. I tried to help him, but he was the one with the final decision.”

Anthony bagged eight goals and six assists to help Bournemouth to promotion as Championship runners-up from the 2021-22 season in which he started 38 of his side’s 46 league games. The winger was also brought on from the bench in seven others.

Having played a big role in helping Bournemouth to promotion, Anthony then bagged himself 30 Premier League appearances last term, starting 11 games and recording his first three goals in the country’s top division as well as claiming his first assist.

Explaining the decision to swoop for Sinisterra and make Anthony available for loan, Iraola reasoned: “It is a situation that happened on the last day of the window. The club thought that we could be stronger adding a player like Luis Sinisterra.