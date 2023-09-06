Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Problems' - Leeds United man eyes Whites chance and pinpoints areas to work on

Jamie Shackleton is eyeing a Leeds United chance upon highlighting areas to work on during the international break.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 6th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off until the middle of September with Saturday’s Championship hosting of Sheffield Wednesday who held Leeds to a goalless draw despite arriving at Elland Road without a single point.

Shackleton, though, who played the full duration of the game at left back, admits the two-week international break provides an opportunity for his side to iron out specific issues at both ends of the pitch.

"Obviously there will be a few players away with national teams so a few players missing,” said Shackleton to LUTV of the two-week pause to the season.

AREAS TO IMPROVE: Eyed by Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, above. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.AREAS TO IMPROVE: Eyed by Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, above. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.
"But the ones that are here, we have definitely got things to work on. It wasn't a perfect performance (against Sheffield Wednesday), they caused some problems themselves and on the counter and we didn't always control that perfectly like we would like to. So there's definitely things to work on and going the other way, creating and putting away the chances too.”

