Jamie Shackleton is eyeing a Leeds United chance upon highlighting areas to work on during the international break.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daniel Farke’s Whites signed off until the middle of September with Saturday’s Championship hosting of Sheffield Wednesday who held Leeds to a goalless draw despite arriving at Elland Road without a single point.

Shackleton, though, who played the full duration of the game at left back, admits the two-week international break provides an opportunity for his side to iron out specific issues at both ends of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously there will be a few players away with national teams so a few players missing,” said Shackleton to LUTV of the two-week pause to the season.

AREAS TO IMPROVE: Eyed by Leeds United's Jamie Shackleton, above. Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images.