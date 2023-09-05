Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United's new best XI and bench after deals with big changes upon eight additions to come

Leeds United signed nine new players during the summer transfer window which featured 22 exits, leading to the team’s best XI and bench having a very different look to it.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:13 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:09 BST

Rodrigo, Tyler Adams, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison were arguably the four biggest departures of the summer and very likely four players who would have started in a best Whites XI in the Premier League, never mind in English football’s second tier.

Yet several of United’s summer signings have already impressed and there are two more yet to feature in Jaidon Anthony and Ilia Gruev who both joined the club too late to play a part in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds also have six players still out injured and here we look at an idea of Daniel Farke’s new strongest Leeds line-up when everyone is fit and nine-man bench.

Clear first choice.

1. GK: Illan Meslier

Clear first choice. Photo: Alex Caparros

Whites boss Daniel Farke has a big decision to make at right back between long-established mainstay Luke Ayling and new Tottenham loanee Djed Spence. But put simply, Spence might just be too good to keep out of the team, the England under-21s international dazzling after coming on as an 81st-minute substitute for his Whites debut in the goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday. It would be no surprise to see Spence and Ayling alternate somewhat.

2. RB: Djed Spence

Whites boss Daniel Farke has a big decision to make at right back between long-established mainstay Luke Ayling and new Tottenham loanee Djed Spence. But put simply, Spence might just be too good to keep out of the team, the England under-21s international dazzling after coming on as an 81st-minute substitute for his Whites debut in the goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday. It would be no surprise to see Spence and Ayling alternate somewhat. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

United's captain and main leader who is currently sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured plantar fascia. It's no guarantee that Cooper starts given the presence of other centre-back options Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell and with Ethan Ampadu and Luke Ayling as options there too but the sense would be that Cooper would make the strongest XI.

3. CB: Liam Cooper

United's captain and main leader who is currently sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured plantar fascia. It's no guarantee that Cooper starts given the presence of other centre-back options Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Charlie Cresswell and with Ethan Ampadu and Luke Ayling as options there too but the sense would be that Cooper would make the strongest XI. Photo: David Rogers

Pascal Struijk has made a decent start to the season and it could be argued that Stuijk next to either Cooper or Rodon would be the best bet but Wales international Rodon has settled in seamlessly and him and Cooper might end up being the first-choice pairing in the heart of the defence.

4. CB: Joe Rodon

Pascal Struijk has made a decent start to the season and it could be argued that Stuijk next to either Cooper or Rodon would be the best bet but Wales international Rodon has settled in seamlessly and him and Cooper might end up being the first-choice pairing in the heart of the defence. Photo: George Wood

