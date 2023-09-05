2 . RB: Djed Spence

Whites boss Daniel Farke has a big decision to make at right back between long-established mainstay Luke Ayling and new Tottenham loanee Djed Spence. But put simply, Spence might just be too good to keep out of the team, the England under-21s international dazzling after coming on as an 81st-minute substitute for his Whites debut in the goalless draw against Sheffield Wednesday. It would be no surprise to see Spence and Ayling alternate somewhat. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe