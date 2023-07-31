Leeds United are now in the final countdown for the new season, kicking off their new Championship campaign against Cardiff City this weekend.

The Whites defeated Hearts over the weekend to edge a little closer to readiness for the new season, and Daniel Farke will want his men to get off to a strong start despite a turbulent summer. Leeds are still in need of incomings after sanctioning a number of loan exits, but that process may well eat into the new season as the transfer window rumbles on.

Phillips update

Leeds are still said to be pushing for a deal to sign Liverpool star Nat Phillips.

According to Leeds Live, the Whites are still keeping an eye on a possible deal for the Reds defender. Liverpool are said to be willing to sell Phillips this summer as they look to trim their squad, and Leeds could be a buyer, providing there is no rival interest from the Premier League.

Leeds have aready strengthened with the signing of Ethan Ampadu, but they may well need further reinforcements at the back.

Another departure

A sixth player has sealed a Leeds exit on loan, completing his move to a European side.

Austrian international defender Max Wober quickly impressed upon joining Leeds from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window, despite United’s season ending with Premier League relegation. Wober then wore the captain’s armband in this month’s behind closed doors friendly against Barnsley but the 25-year-old was missing for the subsequent pre-season friendly against AS Monaco.

Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed after the contest that Wober had played no part due to a contract/transfer situation and the Austrian has now completed a loan move to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Monchengladbach finished last season’s Bundesliga in tenth place.

Wober is the sixth Leeds player to leave on loan this summer following the departures of Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Llorente (Roma), Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Rasmus Kristensen (Roma) and Marc Roca (Real Betis).

Meslier’s thoughts

Illan Meslier has delivered his verdict on new Leeds boss Daniel Farke and revealed his excitement and hope for the new Championship season.

LOVING IT: Illan Meslier, above, at Leeds United under new boss Daniel Farke. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Speaking to LUTV, Meslier was asked if things had been good at Leeds since Farke’s arrival and beamed: “Yeah absolutely, I love it, and the style, how we play. To play short from behind and with good movement from everyone.

“I think it is attractive football and everyone is just enjoying how we play football and that’s the most important. My Academy was based on football on the floor so it’s just super exciting to play at this level with this type of manager.”