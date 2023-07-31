Leeds news you can trust since 1890
International ace departs Leeds United for European side in fresh Elland Road exit

A sixth player has sealed a Leeds United exit on loan, completing his move to a European side.
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read

Austrian international defender Max Wober quickly impressed upon joining Leeds from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window, despite United’s season ending with Premier League relegation. Wober then wore the captain’s armband in this month’s behind closed doors friendly against Barnsley but the 25-year-old was missing for the subsequent pre-season friendly against AS Monaco.

Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed after the contest that Wober had played no part due to a contract/transfer situation and the Austrian has now completed a loan move to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Monchengladbach finished last season’s Bundesliga in tenth place.

Wober is the sixth Leeds player to leave on loan this summer following the departures of Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Diego Llorente (Roma), Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Rasmus Kristensen (Roma) and Marc Roca (Real Betis).

