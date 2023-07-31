International ace departs Leeds United for European side in fresh Elland Road exit

Austrian international defender Max Wober quickly impressed upon joining Leeds from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window, despite United’s season ending with Premier League relegation. Wober then wore the captain’s armband in this month’s behind closed doors friendly against Barnsley but the 25-year-old was missing for the subsequent pre-season friendly against AS Monaco.

Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed after the contest that Wober had played no part due to a contract/transfer situation and the Austrian has now completed a loan move to Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach until the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Monchengladbach finished last season’s Bundesliga in tenth place.