Wober only joined Leeds from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window but the Austrian international defender has now sealed a switch to Bundesliga side Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.

Wober said to the club’s official website: "Borussia is an absolutely traditional club that has always been very interesting for me and that I have enjoyed watching - also because many Austrians have played here. It's an extremely appealing task that I'm really looking forward to."

Roland Virkus, Borussia's managing director sport, said: “The experience Max has gained at the highest level at his previous clubs, but also in the Austrian national team, will be good for our young team.