Leeds United defender Max Wober explains 'extremely appealing' Borussia Monchengladbach transfer
Wober only joined Leeds from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window but the Austrian international defender has now sealed a switch to Bundesliga side Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.
Wober said to the club’s official website: "Borussia is an absolutely traditional club that has always been very interesting for me and that I have enjoyed watching - also because many Austrians have played here. It's an extremely appealing task that I'm really looking forward to."
Roland Virkus, Borussia's managing director sport, said: “The experience Max has gained at the highest level at his previous clubs, but also in the Austrian national team, will be good for our young team.
"He is a player who is not afraid to take on responsibility. As a left-footer, he is also a real asset from a tactical point of view and can be deployed both in central defense but also on the left."