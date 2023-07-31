Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Leeds United defender Max Wober explains 'extremely appealing' Borussia Monchengladbach transfer

Max Wober has explained why his switch to Borussia Monchengladbach is a particularly “appealing task” upon becoming the sixth player to leave relegated Leeds United on loan.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read

Wober only joined Leeds from RB Salzburg in the January transfer window but the Austrian international defender has now sealed a switch to Bundesliga side Monchengladbach on a season-long loan.

Wober said to the club’s official website: "Borussia is an absolutely traditional club that has always been very interesting for me and that I have enjoyed watching - also because many Austrians have played here. It's an extremely appealing task that I'm really looking forward to."

Roland Virkus, Borussia's managing director sport, said: “The experience Max has gained at the highest level at his previous clubs, but also in the Austrian national team, will be good for our young team.

"He is a player who is not afraid to take on responsibility. As a left-footer, he is also a real asset from a tactical point of view and can be deployed both in central defense but also on the left."