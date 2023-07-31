Jay Mann got hitched on Saturday at the Landguard Manor in Shanklin, Isle of Wight, where he lives with his wife Leigh. Since moving down south from Morley five years ago, Jay said he’s converted Leigh into a Leeds fan and she loved his entrance on the scooter, which had the badge and faces of some of the club’s greats, including Marcelo Bielsa.

Leigh’s bouquet of flowers were yellow, white and blue, while Jay sported a Leeds-themed boutonniere and the wedding cake was even in the shape of a peacock. Jay said his guests couldn’t get enough of the scooter, and he received dozens of messages after sharing pictures of the wedding on Twitter.

He told the YEP: “There has always been a north/south mix and since moving down here I’ve definitely converted Leigh to supporting Leeds United.

"We were always going to have a Leeds-themed wedding, all the tables were named after Don Revie's players including Bremner, Charlton and Madely. The top table was named The Don, we had the peacock for the cake, Leeds badges in the flowers and peacock feathers on the tables.