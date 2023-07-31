Championship top scorer odds: Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton stars dominate favourites
A look at the latest Championship top scorer odds to see where Leeds United’s top attackers feature.
Leeds United are now just a matter of days away from kicking off their new Championship campaign against Cardiff City.
Pre-season preparations are all done with, and the first week of competitive match preparation sessions is already underway. Daniel Farke will want to see him men got off to a strong start this season, but he is going to need a number of players to hit the ground running, especially those at the top end of the pitch.
On that theme, we have taken a look at the latest odds for the Championship golden boot to see where Leeds’ most dangerous attackers feature. All odds from SkyBet.