Championship top scorer odds: Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton stars dominate favourites

A look at the latest Championship top scorer odds to see where Leeds United’s top attackers feature.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

Leeds United are now just a matter of days away from kicking off their new Championship campaign against Cardiff City.

Pre-season preparations are all done with, and the first week of competitive match preparation sessions is already underway. Daniel Farke will want to see him men got off to a strong start this season, but he is going to need a number of players to hit the ground running, especially those at the top end of the pitch.

On that theme, we have taken a look at the latest odds for the Championship golden boot to see where Leeds’ most dangerous attackers feature. All odds from SkyBet.

30/1

1. Luis Sinisterra (Leeds)

30/1

40/1

2. Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich)

40/1

33/1

3. Sekou Mara (Southampton)

33/1

33/1

4. Georginio Rutter (Leeds)

33/1

