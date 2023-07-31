Established first choice Whites keeper Meslier was dropped for United's last four games of the 2022-23 Premier League season as boss Sam Allardyce instead looked to Joel Robles between the sticks in his bid to keep Leeds up. That bid ultimately failed and Leeds are now just six days away from the new Championship campaign opener which Meslier is approaching with a spring in his step upon the arrival of new boss Farke.

Upon Robles being released, Leeds have recruited another goalkeeper this summer, signing the experienced Karl Darlow from Newcastle United for around £400,000 on a three-year deal. The arrival of Darlow was announced on Saturday evening and the 34-year-old quickly joined up with his new teammates for the following day's final pre-season friendly at Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darlow was an unused substitute as Meslier played the full duration of a third friendly in succession, ahead of which the Frenchman issued a glowing verdict on new boss Farke and his excitement for the new campaign. Now the Whites stopper is just hoping his side will begin the new campaign with three points.

LOVING IT: Illan Meslier, above, at Leeds United under new boss Daniel Farke. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Speaking to LUTV, Meslier was asked if things had been good at Leeds since Farke's arrival and beamed: "Yeah absolutely, I love it, and the style, how we play. To play short from behind and with good movement from everyone.

"I think it is attractive football and everyone is just enjoying how we play football and that's the most important. My Academy was based on football on the floor so it's just super exciting to play at this level with this type of manager."