Another of Leeds United’s Premier League rivals will change manager in the coming days.

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals have sacked Graham Potter after a miserable start to the season.

West Ham have just three points from their opening five Premier League games and sit 19th going into the weekend. Four defeats have included some heavy losses against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and newly-promoted Sunderland, with widespread fan protests taking place in recent weeks.

The Hammers head to Everton on Monday night for their sixth game of the campaign and will do so under new management, with confirmation of Potters exit arriving on Saturday morning. A statement released by the club read: “West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Graham Potter has left the Club.

“Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025/26 season have not matched expectations, and the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.

“The Club can confirm that Assistant Coach Bruno Saltor, First Team Coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, Lead Goalkeeper Coach Casper Ankergren, and Goalkeeper Coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect. The Board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

“The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Potter took charge of West Ham in January but won just six Premier League games during his nine-month spell, two of which came against eventually-relegated pair Leicester City and Ipswich Town last season. The Hammers have also lost all three of their home games this season, with dissent clear inside the stadium.

Next West Ham manager as Nuno Espirito Santo ‘agrees terms’

It remains to be seen if West Ham will have a permanent appointment in place for Everton on Monday but reports suggest former Nottingham Forest boss Nun Espirito Santo is the leading candidate. He left the City Ground earlier this season after a deterioration of his relationship with owner Evangelos Marinakis.

West Ham are believed to have been interviewing possible candidates in recent days with links to Espirito Santo and former head coach Slaven Bilic. TalkSPORT claim the former has taken training on Saturday after agreeing the terms to take charge in East London.

Espirito Santo left Forest with an excellent reputation, having guided the club from relegation trouble to European football last season. He was, however, heavily backed in the transfer market with investment that might not be as forthcoming at West Ham in January.

Leeds host West Ham at Elland Road on Friday October 24, by which time Espirito Santo is expected to have settled into life as Hammers boss. Daniel Farke’s side go to the London Stadium on the final day of the season in what could be a massive relegation six-pointer.