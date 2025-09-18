It’s been a miserable start for a side Leeds United will hope to finish above in the Premier League.

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals West Ham have spoken out on their miserable start to the season in a lengthy statement addressing their form, recruitment and stance on manager Graham Potter.

The Hammers are one of four teams currently below Leeds in the table, with just one win and three defeats to their name. The manner of those defeats have been particularly concerning for fans, with a 3-0 opening-weekend loss at Sunderland followed by consecutive London derby thrashings at home to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Supporters have made no secret of their frustration, with the London Stadium often emptying long before the final whistle while those still inside jeer after full-time. There is also huge pressure on Potter, who since taking charge in January has won just six Premier League games from 22, but the West Ham board have appeared to back the struggling manager in a letter to fans.

A statement from the club read: “First, we accept that results and performances on the pitch over the past two seasons have not met the standards we set for ourselves. Nobody at the Club is satisfied with that and the Board of Directors have spent a great deal of time looking at the decisions that have been made across the football operation, in order to inform an improved strategy going forward.

“Steps have already been taken to implement a new strategy and approach – particularly in the area of player recruitment. We have appointed Graham Potter as our new Head Coach. His role is to build and develop a first-team squad in line with the Club’s identity and objectives, with a continued focus on integrating young players from our Academy.”

West Ham address transfer concerns after mirroring Leeds United shortcoming

A lot of fan frustration has also been aimed at the West Ham board, with recruitment not up to standard in the eyes of supporters. In the summer just gone, Hammers chiefs spent around £100m but - in similar fashion to Leeds not getting their extra attacker - failed to get a clear first-choice striker, with free agent Callum Wilson and injury-prone Nicklas Fullkrug their only natural options.

Supporters have vented frustration as a perceived lack of ambition over multiple years in the transfer market, as well as poor spending. But the Hammers board have defended their business.

“Like all Premier League clubs, we must balance the desire to compete at the highest level with the responsibility to run the Club sensibly and prudently,” the statement added. “We are operating within the current PSR rules governed by the Premier League, which limit us to maximum losses over a rolling three-year period of £105million (£35million per year), and we try to maintain the balance by remaining both compliant and competitive as we have been throughout the last 13 years in the Premier League.

“That means being cautious at times, but it does not point to a lack of ambition. Over £450million has been spent on new player signings in the last three years, including an average net spend of £100m per season in that period, and we have always managed to stay within the PSR rules.”