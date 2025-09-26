Where Leeds United, West Ham and Wolves will finish according to latest predicted Premier League table

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 26th Sep 2025, 20:00 BST

Leeds United face Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road over the next week.

Leeds United are in a positive mood as they prepare for consecutive home games against Premier League rivals Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites claimed a 3-1 win at bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend to move away from the relegation zone and will now head into their Elland Road double header looking to build momentum and create further space to the bottom three.

With key clashes against the likes of fellow strugglers Burnley and West Ham United to follow on the other side of the next international break, it would not be a stretch to suggest the Whites are heading into a four-game run that could define their season. We will know a lot more about their prospects once they have come through that run - but where are the Whites predicted to finish in the table as it stands?

We take a look at the latest predicted final Premier League table provided by the stats experts at Opta.

Average predicted points - 81.40

1. 1st: Liverpool

Average predicted points - 81.40 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 74.01

2. 2nd: Arsenal

Average predicted points - 74.01 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 66.98

3. 3rd: Manchester City

Average predicted points - 66.98 | AFP via Getty Images

Average predicted points - 62.27

4. 4th: Chelsea

Average predicted points - 62.27 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 60.26

5. 5th: Crystal Palace

Average predicted points - 60.26 | Getty Images

Average predicted points - 57.27

6. 6th: Newcastle United

Average predicted points - 57.27 | Getty Images

