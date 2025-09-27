Ex-Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams faces an Elland Road return with his Bournemouth side today.

Tyler Adams has made a Leeds United admission with fans praise and a Whites “if” ahead of his Elland Road return with Bournemouth today.

Three years on, Adams will face his former team for the first time since his departure as Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash between the newly-promoted Whites and Cherries presents an Elland Road return.

Injury limited Adams to just 24 starts during his sole season with Leeds and the 26-year-old is now heading back to Elland Road often thinking of whether his former team might have avoided relegation had he been able to play more games.

“One of the best, if not the best”

Speaking in a feature with Bournemouth’s official website, the midfielder also served up huge praise for Leeds and the club’s supporters with an honest admission about his time with the Whites.

“The environment there was one of the best, if not the best, I’ve played in,” said Adams.

“The fans were incredible. I built so many good relationships and I’m thankful for my time there. There were ups and downs, for sure. Sometimes I think, if I’d been able to play more, would the circumstances have been different for the team? But that’s football. I still have great memories and friendships from my time there.

“You always know that if you go to Elland Road, it’s going to be a difficult game - no matter what the circumstances are.”