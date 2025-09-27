Early team news and pre-match build-up as Leeds United face Bournemouth at Elland Road.

Leeds United host highflying Bournemouth in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off today for the sixth game of the club’s Premier League return.

Here, upon landing at Elland Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by in-game updates and analysis before post-match reaction.

In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites line-up for the 3pm kick-off which is not being televised.

Leeds team news

Goalkeeper Lucas Perri (quad) and winger Willy Gnonto (calf) both remain out but fellow attacker Dan James returned to training on Wednesday after missing last weekend’s clash at Wolves with a knock picked up in training. Jayden Bogle was also quickly back in training this week having had a defender land on his foot at Molineux, a blow which led to the right back limping off with seven minutes left.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Darlow; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Longstaff, Stach; Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin.

Stage is set

Greetings from Elland Road!