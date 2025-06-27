Leeds United are one of three Premier League teams to have been linked with the defender.

The agent of Vladimir Coufal admits he and his client are currently scoping out potential opportunities amid reports of interest from Leeds United.

Suggestions of Elland Road interest in Coufal first emerged last month, with talkSPORT naming Leeds as one of three Premier League teams ‘tracking’ the experienced right-back who was due to be let go by West Ham. The Hammers have since confirmed their decision to release the 32-year-old alongside Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Aaron Cresswell and Danny Ings.

Premier League rivals Everton and Fulham were also thought to be keeping an eye on such decisions at the London Stadium, albeit the pair are currently in a battle to sign another right-back, Kenny Tete, whose Craven Cottage contract expires at the end of this month. There has been little speculation surrounding Coufal since that initial report but his agent, former former Reading, Brentford and Wolves winger Stephen Hunt, has recently offered a brief update.

Hunt was recently on talkSPORT discussing former Republic of Ireland teammate Keith Andrews, who has become a surprise front-runner to succeed Thomas Frank at Brentford. But the owner of Stephen Hunt Management was also quizzed on his clients, which include a reported Leeds target.

“I look after Coufal at West Ham at the moment,” Hunt told talkSPORT. “We are just testing our options with him.”

Coufal is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors, given he was West Ham’s first-choice right-back until they signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer. The experienced defender has 147 Premier League games under his belt, continues to play regularly for the Czech Republic and won the Europa Conference League under David Moyes in 2023.

How likely are Leeds United to sign Vladimir Coufal?

As with many in a similar position, his decision will likely come down to two key variables, with a desire for first-team football and decent length of contract needed. Leeds will be unlikely to make any assurances over the former, with Jayden Bogle earning his spot at starting right-back after a stellar debut campaign at Elland Road.

Of course Coufal could usurp the former Sheffield United man if he struggles to cope with the step up, but his defensive improvements throughout last season would suggest he’s more ready to stand up to top-flight wingers than last time. He is also clearly trusted by Farke, having started 44 of his side’s 46 league games.

Leeds could do with cover at right-back, however, with Isaac Schmidt used sparingly by Farke even in the Championship, and seemingly viewed more as a defensive-minded winger. It would make sense for that back-up to have the level of experience Coufal boasts, given Bogle has only enjoyed two Premier League seasons prior to the upcoming campaign, both of which ended in relegation.

It remains to be seen whether other potential suitors would be able to offer Coufal a more central role, with at least one set to miss out on landing Tete, who has received a fresh contract offer from the Cottagers after entering talks over a move to Merseyside. It is likely whoever wins that battle would leave the race for West Ham’s summer exit.