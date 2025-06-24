Leeds United's Premier League opponents Brentford could be about to name former Irish international Keith Andrews as their new boss.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bees bid farewell to long-serving head coach Thomas Frank earlier this summer as the Dane replaced Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

In response, Brentford have been heavily backed to appointed current technical and set-piece coach Andrews as Frank's successor, in something of an unprecedented move for an established Premier League side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrews has no prior experience as a first-team head coach having previously operated as an assistant of Frank's, as well as a backroom member of Chris Wilder's staff at Sheffield United.

Prior to his 26-game Bramall Lane stint, the 44-year-old was assistant to Stephen Kenny in the Republic of Ireland setup. His other postings have included Ireland U21 assistant, also under Kenny, and MK Dons' No. 2 to first-team boss Karl Robinson almost 10 years ago.

While Andrews would be something of a novice pick for Brentford, he does hold a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest available coaching qualification, which makes him eligible to take charge of a Premier League team.

The former defensive midfielder enjoyed a lengthy playing career throughout England's top divisions, turning out for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, as well as spells in the Football League with Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers among others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrews is thought to be highly-regarded at Brentford, although the prospective appointment which Sky Sports claim could be made as early as this week, could be seen as a risk given the success Frank had at Griffin Park and latterly the Gtech Community Stadium.

How would the appointment affect Leeds?

Leeds fans may be hoping Andrews' anticipated appointment backfires for the West London club as it would pull another team into what is expected to be a relegation battle throughout the Whites' 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Brentford could yet lose 20-goal wide forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer, too, amid interest from Manchester United, Newcastle and Spurs.