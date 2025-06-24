Premier League rookie to take charge at Leeds United's rivals after major exit
The Bees bid farewell to long-serving head coach Thomas Frank earlier this summer as the Dane replaced Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.
In response, Brentford have been heavily backed to appointed current technical and set-piece coach Andrews as Frank's successor, in something of an unprecedented move for an established Premier League side.
Andrews has no prior experience as a first-team head coach having previously operated as an assistant of Frank's, as well as a backroom member of Chris Wilder's staff at Sheffield United.
Prior to his 26-game Bramall Lane stint, the 44-year-old was assistant to Stephen Kenny in the Republic of Ireland setup. His other postings have included Ireland U21 assistant, also under Kenny, and MK Dons' No. 2 to first-team boss Karl Robinson almost 10 years ago.
While Andrews would be something of a novice pick for Brentford, he does hold a UEFA Pro Licence, the highest available coaching qualification, which makes him eligible to take charge of a Premier League team.
The former defensive midfielder enjoyed a lengthy playing career throughout England's top divisions, turning out for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League, as well as spells in the Football League with Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion, MK Dons, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers among others.
Andrews is thought to be highly-regarded at Brentford, although the prospective appointment which Sky Sports claim could be made as early as this week, could be seen as a risk given the success Frank had at Griffin Park and latterly the Gtech Community Stadium.
How would the appointment affect Leeds?
Leeds fans may be hoping Andrews' anticipated appointment backfires for the West London club as it would pull another team into what is expected to be a relegation battle throughout the Whites' 2025/26 Premier League campaign.
Brentford could yet lose 20-goal wide forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer, too, amid interest from Manchester United, Newcastle and Spurs.
