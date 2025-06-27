Burnley and Leeds United are both preparing for life back in the Premier League.

Leeds United’s likely Premier League relegation rivals Burnley have been busy this week with a third arrival confirmed on Thursday evening.

Leeds will have a keen eye on the business of those expected to be around them next season, with newly-promoted Burnley and Sunderland likely fighting to survive. Wolves, West Ham and possibly Brentford have also been tipped as potential rivals in that bottom-six mini-league.

The Clarets have welcomed Axel Tuanzebe to Turf Moor following the expiration of his contract at Ipswich Town, with the defender signing a one-year deal in order to retain his own Premier League status. The 27-year-old played 22 top-flight games last season as Kieran McKenna’s side slumped to an 18th-placed finish and instant relegation.

Injury issues kept that number from increasing, most bizarrely a cut thumb he suffered while washing up that required surgery and ended up in a month out of action. Hamstring and thigh injuries also kept the former Manchester United academy graduate sidelined, which is likely to have played a part in his relatively short-term deal.

Ipswich confirmed earlier this month they had offered Tuanzebe a new contract and had hoped to keep him for their Championship promotion push. But the versatile defender was keen to remain in the Premier League and also move closer to home, having grown up and started his career in Manchester.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Tuanzebe said after completing his move. “It became a very simple decision after speaking to the manager and the message was very clear, precise and straight to the point. It’s a new chapter for me, back in the vicinity of Manchester and home and I’m ready to continue my journey now at Burnley.”

Tuanzebe, who can play right-back or centre-back, joins left-back Quilindschy Hartman and goalkeeper Max Weiss in signing for Burnley. Weiss arrived in a £4million deal from German second-tier side Karlsruher SC while Hartman cost around £10m.

The YEP understands Scott Parker’s side were also in for striker Lukas Nmecha, who like Tuanzebe opted to leave VfL Wolfsburg following the expiration of his contract. The 26-year-old, however, decided to join Leeds, penning a two-year deal which was officially confirmed earlier this month.

Burnley transfer uncertainty as key players tipped for exit

Alongside that trio of new arrivals, Burnley saw promotion-related permanent obligations triggered for a quartet of loan players. Bashir Humphreys, Zian Flemming, Jaidon Anthony and Marcus Edwards will all remain in Lancashire next season, with their combined fees thought to sit somewhere between £30-35m.

Burnley’s early flurry of arrivals comes amid growing uncertainty surrounding their Championship promotion-winning core, with concerns their iron-clad defence could be completely broken up. First-choice centre-back CJ Egan-Riley rejected fresh contract terms to join Marseille as a free agent earlier this summer, while last season’s top-scorer and captain Josh Brownhill is also out of contract and yet to agree to an extension.

Star goalkeeper James Trafford has reportedly agreed personal terms over a move to Newcastle United, who remain in talks with Burnley over a potential fee. The England youth international is widely expected to leave Turf Moor this summer, while there is also thought to have been interest in Egan-Riley’s defensive teammate Maxime Esteve.

Leeds had no permanent obligations for the likes of Manor Solomon or Joe Rothwell, with Daniel Farke so far welcoming two new permanent signings through the door. As already mentioned, his side pipped Burnley to land Nmecha and on Monday they confirmed the £15m arrival of Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol.