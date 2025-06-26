Leeds United kicked off what is expected to be one of their most expensive summers in recent memory earlier this week with the £15million transfer of Udinese defender Jaka Bijol. The defender became fee-paying arrival number one on Monday after free agent Lukas Nmecha’s move from Wolfsburg, and many more are expected to follow.

Leeds have spent smart since 49ers Enterprises took full control two years ago but haven’t always been so on the money, with relegation in 2023 the culmination of two underwhelming summer windows in 2021 and 2022. But even with big fees spent on the likes of Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson, they are still some way off most of their big-spending 2025/26 rivals.

Chelsea have famously spent more than £1billion since Todd Boehly took over in 2022 while Manchester United, Newcastle and even West Ham have splashed huge amounts of cash. Take a look below to see their five-year net spend, according to Transfermarkt, compared to newly-promoted Leeds and others.