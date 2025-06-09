Leeds United's Premier League rivals West Ham have announced they will release five first-team players at the end of this month.

The Hammers will part company with Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski and Danny Ings upon the expiry of their contracts on 30 June, a club statement confirmed.

Leeds have previously been linked with free transfers for full-backs Coufal and Cresswell, should they leave the London Stadium.

Both defenders have vast experience of the Premier League with 35-year-old Cresswell representing the Hammers in each of the last 11 top flight campaigns. Coufal, 32, has featured in each of the last five campaigns, representing the club on 180 occasions.

In addition to the publication of their retained list for the upcoming 2025/26 season, West Ham have confirmed striker Michail Antonio's 'unique situation' will see the Jamaican international remain at the club beyond the expiry of his contract, which also runs until 30 June.

Antonio was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the end of last year and has spent the past six months rehabilitating from injuries sustained.

West Ham wrote: "There will be no formal decision and announcement on his future until such time that it is considered right and appropriate.

"However, as his current contract is also due to expire on 30 June, for the purposes of the Premier League Retained List procedure at the end of the 2024/25 season, Michail will be listed as a free transfer."

Leeds are expected to be in the market for wide defenders this summer with Sam Byram and Junior Firpo out of contract at the end of the month. Both players have been offered fresh terms at Elland Road, however, there is no guarantee either will sign on for another year.

In particular, Firpo is the subject of reported interest from Real Betis, Olympique Lyonnais and AC Milan.

At Cresswell's age, Leeds may be less likely to make a move and similarly Coufal is due to turn 33 at the beginning of the coming season. Although, the Czech international would most probably be back-up to first-choice Jayden Bogle on the right-hand side of defence.