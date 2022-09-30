Leeds United return to action this weekend when they face an Aston Villa side needing to improve on a disappointing start.

The Whites have been out of action for almost a month due to postponements and the international break.

And as they finally get back to it, we have rounded up the key headlines surrounding the club.

Orta revelation

Victor Orta has opened up on a crunch meeting with Andrea Radrizzani early in his time at the club.

He told El Pais: “In my first year I noticed the historical weight of promotion. The season ended pretty badly.

“When the season ended, I met with the owner, Andrea Radrizzani, and told him: ‘Either we change the club model, or you have to sell, or I have to leave because the historical weight that I notice in every corner is not going to let us work the model you intended’.

“Andrea, who was new to football but brave, told me: ‘And what do we do?’ We could not reduce the distance with other teams simply by buying players, because after 11 years in the second division we did not have the parachute payment [relegation insurance], which only lasts four years.

“I told him: ‘We have to look for a coach who can help us with good recruitment criteria for players with immediate performance, take away the historical weight, and we can base the project for promotion to the Premier League’.”

Firpo boost

Junior Firpo is being backed to make the Leeds squad for the first time this season this weekend.

The full-back has been out since the summer with a hamstring injury, but it’s understood he should make the matchday squad this weekend.

That’s a big boost for Jesse March and the Whites.

Oblak chosen

Tottenham are said to be pushing for a deal to sign Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak instead of Illan Meslier.

LeedsLive suggest the Oblak links are a clear signal that Meslier is not going to be the prefered option.