Steven Gerrard probably did not envisage starting Tyrone Mings as often as he has been forced to this season upon stripping him of the Aston Villa captaincy this summer.

The Villans’ boss insisted that his decision to remove the armband from England international Mings was made in order to reward John McGinn for his illustrious performances in claret-and-blue, and to relieve a weight from the centre-back’s shoulders in order to maximise Mings’ own displays.

“Naturally, I have had to have a discussion with Tyrone Mings and have explained my reasons for making this decision,” Gerrard said in August.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Steven Gerrard embraces Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Southampton at Villa Park on March 05, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“More importantly, I believe that not having the responsibility of the captaincy will allow Tyrone to focus more on his own game which can only benefit him and the team.”

Despite Gerrard’s comments, Mings was left out of Villa’s opening game of the season away to AFC Bournemouth, as summer signing Diego Carlos started in his place.

However, injury to the Brazilian defender on just his second appearance for the Midlands club means Gerrard is now forced to rely on Mings for the foreseeable future.

Losing the club’s new £30 million central defender for an extended period has been exacerbated by the more recent loss of defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

The former Olympique de Marseille defensive midfielder has started each league game for Gerrard since his arrival this summer.

Latest reports indicate the 22-year-old will spend two months on the sidelines through injury.

Villa have been accused of having something of a soft centre under Gerrard, losing each of their last four away games in the Premier League.

This is despite taking the lead in matches against Manchester City (2-3; May 22nd) and Crystal Palace (1-3; Aug 20th).

Villa lost 11 times on the road last season; only relegated Watford and Norwich City, as well as a struggling Everton side lost more away games during 2021/22.

Gerrard’s bid to rectify his team’s weakness away from Villa Park centred on additions in the centre of the pitch – additions which have swiftly been rendered unavailable to him.

Combined with the potentially morale-sucking decision to oust Mings as team captain and losing their opening three away fixtures in the Premier League this term, Leeds already have something of a psychological advantage.

All three of United’s wins this season have come at Elland Road, seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers and Chelsea in the league and Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

Elland Road is hardly a fortress, though – the team only won four times at home last season – but it will feel that way for Villa, with their underbelly left exposed in central areas.

In addition, Gerrard has lost 10 of his 18 away games in all competitions since taking the job last November.

Furthermore, full-backs Lucas Digne and Matty Cash look set to miss Sunday’s fixture, too, meaning a quartet of primarily defensive players will be absent.

Ludwig Augustinsson is expected to step in for Digne to make his Villa debut, while Ashley Young may reprise his role at right-back if Cash fails to pass a late fitness test.

