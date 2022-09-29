Leeds United news: Winger eyed, transfer ‘target’ fight and Bielsa battle

Leeds United return to the action this weekend at home to Aston Villa. The Whites head into October sat in 11th place in the Premier League.

They have won two, drawn two and lost two out of their opening six games. Here is a look at the latest headlines regarding the club.

Winger eyed by European club

AC Milan are still reportedly keeping tabs on Leeds winger Luis Sinisterra.

The Colombia international only made the move to Elland Road in the last transfer window from Feyenoord. According to Italian journalist Carlo Pellegatti, as per Milan Live (via TEAMtalk), Serie A giants AC Milan remain interested in signing him.

Everton join race for target

Everton are being linked with a move for reported Whites target Daichi Kamada. The attacking midfielder has been a key player for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga over recent years. Bild have reported that the Toffees are keen on snapping him up in January.

Bielsa attracting plenty of interest

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly attracting plenty of interest at the moment. The Argentinian left Yorkshire in February and has since been weighing up his next move in the game. He became a cult figure with the Whites and guided them to promotion to the Premier League during his time at the club.