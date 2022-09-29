Leeds United are back in action this weekend after a long wait. Jesse Marsch’s men have been forced into a mini pre-season of sorts after going 29 days without a fixture.

But Leeds do get back into action this weekend when they face an Aston Villa side looking to recover from a disappointing start to the campaign.

It will be interesting to see how the Whites get on after so much time on the sidelines of late. But in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road.

Gakpo latest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on the Cody Gakpo situation after Leeds failed to do a deal late in the summer window.

“Cody Gakpo could be one to watch – we know he was really close to joining Leeds towards the end of the summer, and for Man United he was a serious option as well,” Romano said on his Substack account.

“They had good contacts with the player, he shares an agent with Erik ten Hag, and there is a feeling that English clubs will come back in for Gakpo in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“United know he could be an option, and how he performs in the World Cup could end up being important for his future.”

Adams talks ambitions

Tyler Adams has been speaking about Leeds’ ambitions this season during an interview with Men in Blazers.

“It was a good feeling early on in the season. To get a win against one of the top six teams it shows the club is moving in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The signings that we’ve made, it’s shown the progress that we’ve wanted to see and people were wanting to have an impact the way that they wanted to. But again, I have this mentality that if the club wants to go in the direction we want to go in then it has to be normal that we’re getting results and getting results consistently against the best teams.

“So, we want more of these results. When we play Arsenal, when we play Liverpool, when we play these teams we have to go out with the idea that we’re going to get the results. It’s not like we should or we can, we have to get a result.

“Just in general, in football, they say a lot of times that a game is determined through the midfield. If you win the midfield [battle] then you often have the potential to win games.