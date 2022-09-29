Emily Land, who turns 21 tomorrow, has acute myeloid leukemia and has been told she needs a bone marrow transplant in order to survive.

In the urgent search for a donor, her mum Kirstie Plenderleith, 52, is urging people to attend drop-in sessions where they can be tested to see if they could save Emily’s life.

Kirstie said: “She's got no immune system so she can't go out and do anything.

She returned to work for just one day and it was then noticed bruising on her leg had returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All her friends are out, she should be out having the time of her life. It's out of my control and I can't do anything for her - we're just relying on people to come forward so we can find a match.

"It's so hard when you can't be that person to do it.”

The drop-in sessions involve a mouth swab being taken, which are then assessed to see if the person could be a suitable bone marrow donor.

There will be a drop-in session at Knowl Club in Mirfield at 5pm on October 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United supporters attending the match against Arsenal will also be able to see if they can help Emily, as there will be swabs being taken outside the Jack Charlton (East) Stand at around 12pm on October 16.

The club have also rallied round Emily by gifting her a signed shirt to mark her 21st birthday.

Emily has also received support from The Dressing Room, a shop in Oulton which hosted a charity event last night to raise money for Anthony Nolan, a leukaemia and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily was initially diagnosed back in October 2021 but was ringing the bell to celebrate overcoming the illness in July.

She returned to work for just one day and it was then noticed bruising on her leg had returned.

It was confirmed the AML had returned, leaving Emily in need of a life-saving donation.

Kirstie said: “They said the only chance of survival is a bone marrow transplant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've tested family members, her sister isn't a match, I'm too old, her dad's too old.

"She needs the transplant in order to survive."