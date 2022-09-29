Leeds United U21s return to the action against Stoke City on Friday evening.

The Whites will be looking to extend their impressive run of form in the Premier League 2 Division 2. Michael Skubala’s side go into the clash against the Potters sitting at the top of the table.

What time and where?

The game will kick-off at 7pm on Friday 30th September at City of York Council’s LNER Stadium which is the home of National League club York City.

How to watch?

LUTV are streaming the match live. All LUTV subscribers can watch it on video.leedsunited.com and on the official app.

Ticket prices?

For supporters interested in watching in York, tickets are priced at £6 for Adults, £3 for Under 18s, £3 for Concessions and £3 for students.

Player to watch?

Leeds attacker Sonny Perkins has made a blistering start to life in Yorkshire following his summer switch from fellow Premier League club West Ham United. He will be hoping he is the next youngster to make the step up into the first-team at Elland Road. Perkins, 18, has scored six goals in his last five outings and will be eager to find the net again against Stoke.

The opponents?

