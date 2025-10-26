6 . DOUBT: Gabriel Gudmundsson

Whites left back Gudmundsson landed awkwardly during the first half of Friday's win against the Hammers and was clearly struggling thereafter, often his holding the bottom of his back. The Swede was eventually taken off in the 44th minute and Farke said post match that assessment would be needed on an injury that he said looked sore. Farke revealed that Gudmundsson had received studs to his leg when landing awkwardly but was hoping he had only suffered bruising. | Getty Images