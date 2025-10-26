Leeds United have a full week off before their next game of the Premier League season at Brighton - but blows have left three men out and six doubtful for next Saturday’s clash on the south coast.
Daniel Farke’s Whites have an extra day to prepare having been first to play this weekend through Friday night’s hosting of West Ham United who were condemned to a 2-1 defeat.
Brighton played the following day with an evening kick-off at Manchester United who survived a late rally from Fabian Hurzeler’s side to eventually seal a 4-2 victory.
Leeds and Brighton were both without key players for their weekend assignments and blows now have nine men either out or doubtful for next weekend’s 3pm kick-off although other key men are now back.
Here, we run through the early injury news from both camps.
1. DOUBT: Anton Stach
Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed at Wednesday's pre-West Ham press conference that German international midfielder Stach had been experiencing pain in his ribs. Stach dropped to the bench against the Hammers and was an unused substitute, Farle revealing afterwards that the midfielder had suffered a fresh hit to his ribs ahead of match and was really struggling on game day. It remains to be seen how he is next weekend but must be some doubt. | Getty Images
2. DOUBT: Brajan Gruda
German youth international attacking midfielder Gruda was one of three Brighton doubts for the weekend's clash at Manchester United - in his case with a knee injury - and the 21-year-old failed to make the matchday squad. | Getty Images
3. BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 20: Joel Veltman of Brighton & Hove Albion controls the ball during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at Amex Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Brighton's Dutch defender Veltman was also a doubt for the weekend's clash at Old Trafford due to a calf injury and also failed to make the matchday squad. | Getty Images
4. DOUBT: Willy Gnonto
Gnonto recovered from the calf issues he was having before the international break but then had minor hernia surgery during the break itself. Farke was hoping to have the Italian back for West Ham's visit but the Italian was not able to complete whole team training and failed to make the matchday squad. Another over whom it remains to be seen when he is back. | Getty Images
5. DOUBT: Kaoru Mitoma
Japanese international attacking ace Mitoma was another Brighton doubt for the weekend's clash at Manchester United having suffered a knock and also failed to make the matchday squad. | AFP via Getty Images
6. DOUBT: Gabriel Gudmundsson
Whites left back Gudmundsson landed awkwardly during the first half of Friday's win against the Hammers and was clearly struggling thereafter, often his holding the bottom of his back. The Swede was eventually taken off in the 44th minute and Farke said post match that assessment would be needed on an injury that he said looked sore. Farke revealed that Gudmundsson had received studs to his leg when landing awkwardly but was hoping he had only suffered bruising. | Getty Images