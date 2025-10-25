The YEP looks at a handful of key talking points from Leeds United's 2-1 win over West Ham.

Leeds United got another vital three points on the board after beating West Ham 2-1 on Friday night. Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon were both on the scoresheet for Daniel Farke’s side, who came flying out the blocks to exploit their struggling visitors’ weaknesses.

Mateus Fernandes pulled one back for West Ham late on but after defending well for much of the second half, Leeds were able to see out the game and take all three points. And the YEP has taken a look at some of the evening’s key talking points below.

Daniel Farke rings the changes

After insisting he would not make changes to his team ‘for the sake of it’ last week, Farke clearly decided there was justification for a switch up with four new names on the teamsheet. A change in each of goalkeeper, defence, midfield and attack was - by design or coincidence - enough to freshen things up without a Sheffield Wednesday-style disjointed performance.

And credit to Farke for making those changes, all of which proved to be effective with Lucas Perri, Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Noah Okafor all impressing in parts. It’s certainly a strength of Leeds that all four were able to come in without any discernible drop in quality - something West Ham could only dream of at the minute.

Leeds United’s fast start harnessed

Not since Everton on the opening weekend had Leeds scored first in a Premier League game and with that being an 84th-minute penalty, Friday was the first time Farke’s side rewarded themselves with an early lead. West Ham helped, looking for large parts like a deer caught in the Elland Road floodlights, but early chances were taken and it made a massive difference.

Leeds’ record when scoring first under Farke is excellent and especially at home, taking an early advantage ensures Elland Road is fervent and fearsome, making it one of their most dangerous weapons. It also allows the Whites to absorb pressure and attack into space, making it no coincidence Aaronson enjoyed one of his best performances in a long time.

A proper look at Jaka Bijol

Leeds fans might consider they hadn’t seen the real Jaka Bijol yet, given his difficult debut at Sheffield Wednesday came on a night in which everyone struggled, but Friday was the Slovenian in a nutshell. The gigantic defender was everywhere and no one on the pitch made more than his 15 defensive contributions - a combination of clearances, blocks, interceptions and tackles.

It was not a perfect performance. Bijol was sometimes overly aggressive and gave away potentially dangerous free-kicks, while Callum Wilson was able to pin him back sometimes. But as Premier League debuts go, it was a very solid one and with the Slovenian and Rodon at centre-back, Leeds look really happy to absorb pressure.

Roles reversed from Burnley

West Ham will take little comfort from their second-half ‘dominance’ - which is in inverted commas because they were kept largely at arm’s length by Leeds. Like Turf Moor last weekend, the away side had plenty of ball but created little, with their hosts holding shape, keeping things tight and defending their box with relative ease.

Leeds have been one of the Premier League’s best defences this season in terms of Expected Goals conceded, and looked every bit the sturdy backline as Rodon and Bijol headed everything away, with Perri on hand to claim anything else. It’s a really promising sign and a nice change for Elland Road match-goers, who have seen mostly defensive chaos during previous top-flight campaigns.

Woeful West Ham

When Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley came up, it was difficult to see which established Premier League teams they could realistically look to finish above. It’s becoming a lot clearer there are genuinely poor teams in this division, teams that can be beaten and don’t look like beating many - and West Ham are certainly one of them.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s team selection looked wrong from the off, West Ham conceded from another set-piece and even the technically better players - apart from Jarrod Bowen - barely looked ready to fight. There was a genuine gap in quality between Friday’s opponents and not leaning the way many would have expected before a ball had been kicked this season.