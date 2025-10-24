Leeds United heaped more misery on West Ham with a convincing - albeit slightly nervy late on - 2-1 victory at Elland Road on Friday night. Early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon proved enough to put a vital three points on the board for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds got off to a flying start when Aaronson opened the scoring inside three minutes, finishing from close range after Noah Okafor’s header was saved by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Thigs got even better for the Whites on 15 minutes, with the unmarked Rodon heading home Sean Longstaff’s corner to make it 2-0.

West Ham thought they’d pulled a goal back jut beyond the half-hour mark when Lucas Paqueta fired in off the crossbar, but for a delayed offside call to eventually be confirmed by VAR which sent Leeds in 2-0 up at the break. Mateus Fernandes did find the Whites net with a late header but it proved little more than a consolation as all three points remained at Elland Road.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Elland Road and here are his Leeds United player ratings...

GK: Lucas Perri 8 - Made a very smart stop in the first half, was solid under high balls and kicking was much, much better.

RB: Jayden Bogle 8 - Played his part. Got forward when he could but defended his flank well.

CB: Joe Rodon 8 - Scored yet another goal, defended the box well for the vast majority of the game. A couple of lovely first half passes.

CB: Jaka Bijol 8 - Solid. Won some big headers, looked comfortable defending for the most part. Passing was fine.

LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson 8 - Dangerous going forward, linked up with Okafor and won the corner for the second goal. Had to come off injured in the first half.