Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings vs West Ham with 'incredible' 9/10, raft of 8s and 'baffling' 4

Published 24th Oct 2025, 22:17 BST

Leeds United beat West Ham 2-1 on Friday and YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was on hand to rate the players.

Leeds United heaped more misery on West Ham with a convincing - albeit slightly nervy late on - 2-1 victory at Elland Road on Friday night. Early goals from Brenden Aaronson and Joe Rodon proved enough to put a vital three points on the board for Daniel Farke’s side.

Leeds got off to a flying start when Aaronson opened the scoring inside three minutes, finishing from close range after Noah Okafor’s header was saved by goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. Thigs got even better for the Whites on 15 minutes, with the unmarked Rodon heading home Sean Longstaff’s corner to make it 2-0.

West Ham thought they’d pulled a goal back jut beyond the half-hour mark when Lucas Paqueta fired in off the crossbar, but for a delayed offside call to eventually be confirmed by VAR which sent Leeds in 2-0 up at the break. Mateus Fernandes did find the Whites net with a late header but it proved little more than a consolation as all three points remained at Elland Road.

YEP chief football writer Graham Smyth was at Elland Road and here are his Leeds United player ratings...

8 - Made a very smart stop in the first half, was solid under high balls and kicking was much, much better.

1. GK: Lucas Perri

8 - Made a very smart stop in the first half, was solid under high balls and kicking was much, much better.

8 - Played his part. Got forward when he could but defended his flank well.

2. RB: Jayden Bogle

8 - Played his part. Got forward when he could but defended his flank well.

8 - Scored yet another goal, defended the box well for the vast majority of the game. A couple of lovely first half passes.

3. CB: Joe Rodon

8 - Scored yet another goal, defended the box well for the vast majority of the game. A couple of lovely first half passes.

8 - Solid. Won some big headers, looked comfortable defending for the most part. Passing was fine.

4. CB: Jaka Bijol

8 - Solid. Won some big headers, looked comfortable defending for the most part. Passing was fine.

8 - Dangerous going forward, linked up with Okafor and won the corner for the second goal. Had to come off injured in the first half.

5. LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

8 - Dangerous going forward, linked up with Okafor and won the corner for the second goal. Had to come off injured in the first half.

7 - Tried to take things under control in possession with some class on the ball but it ended up being all about digging in. Unable to pick up Fernandes for the goal.

6. CM: Ethan Ampadu

7 - Tried to take things under control in possession with some class on the ball but it ended up being all about digging in. Unable to pick up Fernandes for the goal.

