Leeds United must now come to terms with their relegation after a disappointing final day of the Premier League season.

The Whites lost at home to Tottenham on Sunday, but even a win wouldn’t have saved them due to results elsewhere going the wrong way. Leeds have been relegated to the Championship as a result, and early plans will now be made for next season, with a squad overhaul likely to take hold. The Whites are likely to lose a number of stars, and they will also likely need to find a new manager.

As the fallout continues, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Koch interest

Tottenham are said to be interested in signing Leeds United star Robin Koch this summer.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are hoping to land Koch on a cut-price deal this summer to boost their defence. It’s claimed Spurs are hopeful of wrapping up a deal worth around £15million, due to Leeds’ relegation to the second tier.

Koch has been a consistent performer for Leeds, and it seems unlikely he will follow the club to the Championship. The big question will be over the defender’s price tag.

Takeover latest

An agreement had been reached between majority owner Andrea Radrizzani and the financial backers of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers so that, in the event of Leeds staying in the Premier League, a takeover would be complete.

Relegation has voided that agreement, not least because of the difference in price between a top flight outfit and one in the second tier. The YEP understands that there is no agreement yet in place for the 49ers to buy Radrizzani’s shares but there is hope at the club that a deal can soon be struck.

Any delay could have a serious impact on Leeds’ readiness for the new season and a promotion challenge that was promised in an unsigned club statement released on Sunday night.

Robles speaks

Leeds keeper Joel Robles has issued a statement following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

“We want to say sorry,” wrote Robles. “We didn’t complete the objective. This is very painful. I’m really proud to be part of this fantastic club this season. Thank you for all your support in the good and bad moments. Marching On Together.”