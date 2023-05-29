Ex-Leeds United scout joins Championship rival in senior role as club waste no time in promotion push
Mowbray is joined on the south coast by Mark Bitcon as the club’s new director of performance as the Saints look to get a head start on the likes of Leeds and Leicester City in their bid to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.
Mowbray previously held senior scouting positions at Burnley, Middlesbrough and Leeds, as well as taking on the role of head of recruitment at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in 2021.
Southampton appointed well-regarded Manchester City coach and former academy director Jason Wilcox as their new director of football earlier this year and are in advanced talks with Russell Martin about becoming the team’s new manager after it was announced interim boss Ruben Selles would not continue in his role.
The Saints’ relegation was confirmed ahead of the final day, when Leeds and Leicester joined the club in the Championship for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, and have wasted little time in assembling a scouting structure ahead of the new season.
Leeds are currently without a sporting director following Victor Orta’s departure by mutual consent, while manager Sam Allardyce refused to commit his future to Elland Road amid uncertainty relating to 49ers Enterprises’ takeover of the club.
United released an unsigned statement addressing relegation following Sunday’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur, in which they declared their intent to challenge for promotion. Leeds are still in negotiations with the 49ers over a buyout, while chairman and majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani remains in the process of acquiring Italian club Sampdoria. Radrizzani’s first bid was rejected on Monday, in response to which he urged all parties involved to ‘act quickly.’
Southampton, Leeds and Leicester are among the bookmakers’ favourites to win promotion from the Championship in 2023/24.