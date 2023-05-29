Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United keeper issues apology to club's fans and declares feelings with 'objective' failed

Whites keeper Joel Robles has issued an apology to Leeds United’s fans and declared his personal feelings upon admitting an “objective” has failed.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th May 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read

Experienced Spanish stopper Robles joined Leeds last summer but the 32-year-old was only handed his Whites league debut in Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge with just four games left of the club’s relegation battle.

Allardyce brought in Robles to replace first choice custodian Illan Meslier between the sticks after a series of errors from the Frenchman who Allardyce admitted was struggling with his confidence. Robles started for the fourth game in a row in Sunday’s season finale hosting of Tottenham in which Leeds needed a victory to stand any chance of sealing Premier League survival but with results also going their way elsewhere.

Instead, the Whites got the complete opposite as a 4-1 defeat to the Spurs coupled with wins for both Everton and Leicester City left Leeds finishing second-bottom, relegated and five points adrift of safety. As Leeds faced up to the prospect of Championship football next season, Robles took to social media on Sunday evening to issue an apology and declare his own feelings about United’s campaign.

"We want to say sorry,” wrote Robles. "We didn’t complete the objective. This is very painful. I’m really proud to be part of this fantastic club this season. Thank you for all your support in the good and bad moments. Marching On Together.”

APOLOGY: From Leeds United keeper Joel Robles, left, pictured challenging Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski in Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.APOLOGY: From Leeds United keeper Joel Robles, left, pictured challenging Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski in Sunday's 4-1 defeat at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.
