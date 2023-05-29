The Whites' three-year Premier League stay came to an end on Sunday with a 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Sam Allardyce required a win from his fourth game in charge and a pair of results elsewhere to go Leeds' way, but none of those things came to pass.

Instead, the Elland Road outfit head into the summer with no head coach, no director of football and no certainty over who will own the club when the Championship season begins on Saturday 5 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An agreement had been reached between majority owner Andrea Radrizzani and the financial backers of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers so that, in the event of Leeds staying in the Premier League, a takeover would be complete.

Relegation has voided that agreement, not least because of the difference in price between a top flight outfit and one in the second tier.

The YEP understands that there is no agreement yet in place for the 49ers to buy Radrizzani's shares but there is hope at the club that a deal can soon be struck.

Any delay could have a serious impact on Leeds' readiness for the new season and a promotion challenge that was promised in an unsigned club statement released on Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radrizzani has recognised that speed is of the essence when it comes to a takeover, but not the one at Elland Road. He has been in talks to buy Italian club Sampdoria and today revealed that his initial offer has been knocked back.

TALKS ONGOING - Leeds United majority owner Andrea Radrizzani, pictured with Man City boss Pep Guardiola, was not present at Elland Road to see his club relegated on Sunday and nor were the 49ers, who remain keen on a takeover. Pic: Getty

Radrizzani’s Aser Group, joined together with Matteo Manfredi of Gestio Capital Partners, to submit an offer for the relegated Serie A side last week but have since had it rebuffed by the club’s current ownership.

In a statement released on Monday, Radrizzani urged all parties to act with expediency in order to secure the club’s future.

"It is essential to act quickly," Radrizzani said, as quoted by Di Marzio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because every day of waiting means delays and the consequent danger of penalties against the club, also in view of the next championship."

Radrizzani is yet to address the relegation of Leeds United and was not present at Elland Road to witness his club leaving the English top flight.

Although the takeover is the first and most significant domino that needs to fall before a squad rebuild and recruitment drive can begin, the YEP understands that the club are not at a complete standstill in that regard and potential targets are being worked on in the background. The club's head of emerging talent Craig Dean, who joined the club in 2017 after a spell as chief scout at Oxford United, and his scouting team remain in place and have been analysing possible signings.

A handful of managers who would be of interest have also been discussed at a senior level at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allardyce, who was brought in on a four-game deal worth a reported £500,000 to the ex-England boss, refused to commit to staying put in his post-match press conference on Sunday but did say he wanted to sit down with the club to discuss next season.

"I can tell them what I think needs to be done and then they can say what they think or how they think," he said.

"Is it going to be bought, is it going to stay the same? Until that factor, that's first thing that needs to get sorted out before you even speak to me. There's a lot of discussion that needs to happen both ways. I'm not committing myself to say I'm staying just yet."

On the player front the rebuild is expected to be a major one, with a large number of departures likely but the club cannot confirm the vast majority of their plans until the ownership picture is clarified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad