The Hatters sealed an historic return to the top flight for the first time in the Premier League era, defeating Coventry City on penalties in the Championship's showpiece finale.

Drameh joined Luton on loan during the January window having gone in search of first-team football, 12 months on from a similarly promising spell with Cardiff City the previous season. The 21-year-old cemented his place at right wing-back in Rob Edwards' promotion-winning side, featuring prominently throughout their successful run-in.

The player’s future will require a resolution this summer with just 12 months remaining on his Elland Road deal. The YEP understands that a pair of Championship clubs lodged bids for a permanent transfer on deadline day last summer, however Drameh and his representatives opted to bide their time, deciding a transfer so late in the window did not suit.

Cody Drameh won promotion to the Premier League with loan club Luton Town during 2022/23 (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Drameh arrived at Elland Road as a teenager in the summer of 2020, gradually working his way towards first-team contention. After initially impressing with the club's Under-23 side, the player set his sights on greater senior involvement which was not forthcoming.

Consequently, Drameh requested a loan move to test himself in the Championship on a regular basis, which the club granted in January 2022.

Deemed to have circumvented the transfer hierarchy at Leeds by seeking then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa's approval to go out on loan, Drameh was consigned to the Under-21s following his return from Cardiff, making one Premier League appearance away to Brentford when both summer signing Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling were unavailable.

Jesse Marsch is understood to have shared a good relationship with the young defender, who returned to Thorp Arch at the end of his Cardiff loan last season to better acquaint himself with the American coach and his staff.

"Yes, I see, no doubt, a future here for him,” Marsch said in January this year. “He and I have, I think, formed a pretty strong relationship over the last eight months.

"Over time, us getting to know each other and him being a part of what we've been building here, I think he sees his potential here.

"I told him when he left [on loan to Luton] that it was unfortunate that, with both Luke and Rasmus right now, that we just didn't have more opportunities for him to develop right here, right now with us. Because in many ways, I think he's ready for those challenges,” Marsch added.

The changing landscape at Leeds is likely to present a clean slate for all parties and talks over a new deal could begin once the England Under-21 full-back makes a decision on his future. Several clubs in the Championship and newly-promoted Premier League sides are interested in the full-back’s services, however.

Since excelling during Luton's promotion bid, the YEP understands Leeds have been in contact with the player and his representatives to provide assurances over playing time if he chooses to return to Elland Road in 2023/24. While it remains a distinct possibility following Luton's promotion, a permanent switch to Kenilworth Road is at this stage not a foregone conclusion.

An exodus of first-team players is expected to follow Leeds' relegation from the Premier League, which could clear the way for Drameh and other peripheral members of the playing squad to play a more significant role next season.