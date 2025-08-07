Leeds United have now officially released all three kits for their 2025/26 Premier League return.

Leeds United say their abstract 2025/26 third kit is inspired by the scarves often seen twirling around Elland Road during matchdays.

The club’s third and final kit was officially released on Thursday morning, although an early upload on the official Adidas website gave supporters a chance to see it a few hours earlier. The predominantly black design is brightened up by abstract patterns of blue, yellow and white which represent the scarves often in view as fans sing ‘we are the champions, champions of Europe’.

While Leeds’ 2025/26 home kit launch was met with a mixed response, last month’s away release proved a huge success as the club drew inspiration from their iconic 2001-2003 Strongbow-sponsored away shirt. The club say their third and final design blends ‘modern style with timeless appeal’ and will officially be available to purchase from Friday morning.

Pascal Struijk and Lukas Nmecha modelling the new Leeds United third shirt. | Leeds United

A statement from the club read: “Leeds United and adidas have revealed the club’s new 2025/26 third kit, inspired by the unwavering support of fans at Elland Road. The design reflects a sea of swirling scarves on a matchday and will be available from 8am on Friday 8th August online, and in-store from 9am.

“The striking new kit draws its inspiration from a cherished Elland Road ritual, featuring abstract patterns in blue and yellow on a dark canvas, an iconic tribute to the eclectic sight of thousands of Leeds scarves swirling in unison. Additional design features include a sewn-on club crest and adidas’ iconic white three-stripes on the shoulders, blending modern style with timeless appeal.

Leeds United third kit available to buy on Friday August 8

“The jersey is paired with black shorts and socks, each incorporating the three stripes and Leeds United branding. Strengthening the connection between players and fans, the shirt is finished with the club’s unifying “WE ARE LEEDS” motto, which appears across all three kits this season.

“Engineered for performance, the shirt features adidas AEROREADY technology to keep players cool and dry, while fans can also enjoy lasting comfort thanks to its sweat-wicking and absorbent materials. The adult and women’s kits will also display the club's principal partner, Red Bull.

“The 2025/26 third kit will be available at the Leeds United Elland Road, Trinity, and White Rose stores. Once on sale, it can also be purchased in-store and online via JD Sports in the UK and through Torshov Sport in Norway.”

Leeds will have their first chance to model the third kit in person on Saturday when they face AC Milan in Dublin, although it remains to be seen if they will. Daniel Farke’s side are looking forward to playing in front of a packed out crowd at the Aviva Stadium with around 50,000 fans expected for the final pre-season friendly.

The Whites then kick off their 2025/26 Premier League campaign at home to Everton on Monday August 18, an occasion in which it is certain they will don the famous white colours. An away trip to Arsenal will likely be the blue design’s competitive debut, with no obvious opportunity thus far where the third shirt can appear.