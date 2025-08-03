Leeds United’s 2025/26 pre-season campaign will come to an end next weekend and what a game to round it all off. Tens of thousands of fans will be inside Dublin’s Aviva Stadium to watch the Whites take on AC Milan - almost 25 years since their infamous Champions League meeting.

After an incredible 1-0 win at Elland Road in September 2000, Leeds went to the San Siro two months later knowing a draw would be enough to see them into the Champions League knockout stages. And they got it, with Dominic Matteo scoring a goal that is still the subject of chants a quarter of a Century later.

That Leeds team remains one of the most exciting in recent memory with many who started that game at the San Siro going on to become massive fan favourites - and a few even popped up during the club’s recent away kit launch. Below, the YEP takes a look at what they’re all up to nowadays.

GK: Paul Robinson Saw his goal admirably defended until Serginho's rifled effort flew past him and into the far corner. Was one of countless summer 2004 exits, going on to play for Spurs, Blackburn and Burnley where he retired in 2017. Now enjoying a post-playing career as a pundit, covering his former clubs. | Getty Images

RB: Gary Kelly Endured a tough evening at the hands of tricky winger Serginho but goes down a full blown Leeds legend, having spent his entire professional career at Elland Road. Played 532 games for the Whites, even staying on for three years of Championship football following relegation in 2004. Retired in 2007 but still involved with the club, most recently promoting next weekend's friendly and the new away kit. | Getty Images

CB: Lucas Radebe It took a warrior's performance to keep Milan from scoring more than one and captain Radebe was at the heart of it. The Chief finished his playing career in 2005 after 11 years in West Yorkshire, but remains to well connected to the club, walking out with boxer Josh Warrington back in 2018 and regularly celebrating wins on social media. Has been recognised for his charitable work back in his native South Africa. | Getty Images

CB: Danny Mills Played a somewhat unusual role at the San Siro, having spent his career at full-back. Left Leeds for Manchester City in 2004 and retired in 2008. Now a pundit, Mills has opened up on how he signed a lucrative five-year contract shortly before the club's financial meltdown, utilising reported interest from elsewhere before talks with former chairman Peter Ridsdale. | Getty Images

LB: Ian Harte Left Leeds for Spanish outfit Levante in 2004, where he spent three years before returning to the UK with Sunderland. Dropped down the leagues before retiring in 2015 and is now an agent for current professionals. Among the former Leeds defender's clients is Thorp Arch academy graduate Jack Clarke, who is now at Ipswich Town. | Getty Images

RM: Lee Bowyer It was Bowyer's corner that found the head of Matteo for that now famous goal. Left a year before relegation, when Leeds' financial issues started to really take hold, and played for the likes of West Ham, Newcastle and Birmingham City. Moved into management with Charlton and Birmingham and was most recently head coach of Caribbean nation Montserrat, who he left earlier this summer. | Getty Images