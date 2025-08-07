Leeds United were linked with interest in the defender earlier this summer and are

Early-summer Leeds United link Vladimir Coufal has joined Hoffenheim as a free agent following his release from West Ham.

Leeds were initially linked with interest in May, just a couple of weeks after their Championship title-winning victory at Plymouth Argyle. TalkSPORT claimed Elland Road chiefs were ‘tracking’ the 32-year-old amid growing belief his West Ham contract would not be extended, therefore making him a free agent.

Coufal did leave West Ham following the expiration of his previous deal but reported interest from Leeds never appeared to develop into anything further. Daniel Farke is in need of right-back cover and has wanted to add Premier League experience all summer, but there was no suggestion they actively pursued the Czech Republic international.

And now with just a couple of weeks left until top-flight domestic football kicks off across Europe, Coufal has decided on a move to Germany and joined Anton Stach’s former club Hoffenheim. The experienced defender was snapped up quickly following a serious injury to fellow right-back Valentin Gendrey, with the Bundesliga club opting against divulging the length of any contract.

“After my years in England with West Ham United, I am now looking forward to a new challenge in the Bundesliga,” Coufal said of the move following confirmation. “The talks with TSG [Hoffenheim] were all excellent, so I didn’t have to think twice. I am convinced that the team have great potential and I want to help us achieve our goals as a team in the coming season.”

Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker added: "Following Valentin Gendrey's serious injury and long-term absence, we had to return to the transfer market to fill the right-back position for the coming season. In Vladimir, we are signing a player who fits the profile and can fill the gap immediately.”

Gendrey’s long-term absence might have played a part in Coufal’s decision to join Hoffenheim, given he now has a good chance of becoming first-choice right-back for the foreseeable future. The same could not have been said for a move to Elland Road, where Jayden Bogle is one of the first names on Farke’s teamsheet when fit.

Of course Bogle is not currently fit, having missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Villarreal due to a hip flexor issue which is cause for concern, as admitted by Farke. Isaac Schmidt started at right-back for that pre-season friendly but has reportedly already agreed in principle the terms of a loan to Werder Bremen.

Leeds aren’t expected to sanction any move for Schmidt until they have found a replacement, with right-back cover a key position Farke still needs to strengthen. In that sense, a move for the experienced Coufal might have proven good business but other factors would also have to be considered, including length of contract and the former West Ham man’s role once Bogle does return.

Farke is expected to provide an update on Bogle and the rest of his squad following Saturday’s final pre-season friendly against AC Milan in Dublin. As of last weekend, the right-back joined Lucas Perri, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Jack Harrison and Dan James on the sidelines.