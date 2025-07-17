Leeds United have released their 2025/26 away shirt.

Leeds United say their Champions League-inspired 2025/26 away kit ‘celebrates the club’s European history’ following its official release this morning.

Leeds’ 2025/26 home kit was released earlier this month with inspiration taken from the tiling pattern through the Lowfields tunnel outside Elland Road. A predominantly white kit - as is the norm - includes the yellow, blue and white tiling pattern as a trim across the sleeves and neckline.

There has been huge build-up to the away kit release following the YEP’s report last month the design will lean on the iconic blue shirt worn during Leeds’ Champions League era in the early 2000s. Legends such as Mark Viduka, Gary Kelly and Dominic Matteo all donned the iconic ‘Strongbow’ shirt across Europe and appear in a film specially produced for the up-to-date design.

Leeds enjoyed great success with their previous away kit as last season’s yellow, retro-inspired design broke sales records with more than 15,000 sold on the first day alone. And a similar reception is expected for next season’s offering, which will be worn at Premier League grounds up and down the country.

A statement from the club read: “Leeds United and Adidas have revealed the away kit for the 2025/26 season, a design that celebrates the club’s European history with a modern aesthetic. For generations of Leeds United fans, the 2001 to 2003 away kit has been a fan favourite and will bring back nostalgia from European trips, where the club graced grounds across the continent creating lifelong memories for supporters.

Leeds United’s 2025/26 away shirt inspired by Champions League era

Leeds United's 2025/26 away kit as modelled by Brenden Aaronson, Jayden Bogle and Ao Tanaka. | Leeds United

“The new jersey is inspired by the club’s iconic Leeds primary blue with vibrant yellow hues and features a horizontal design embossing to the base, adding a sophisticated texture. Further design elements such as a sewn-on club badge and the two-colour three-stripes on the shoulders provide added contemporary style to a classic design. Maintaining the connection between players and supporters, the jersey is completed with a “WE ARE LEEDS” sign off motto, evoking the passion, pride and unity on the pitch and in the stands.

“The jersey will be accompanied by blue shorts and socks; each also incorporate the two-colour three stripes. The adult and women’s kits will also feature the club's principal partner Red Bull. The kit launch is accompanied with a film that honours the club’s loyal away following, playing on the now iconic phrase, ‘Leeds would’ve taken more’. The film features legends from the club’s past including Mark Viduka, Nigel Martyn, Dominic Matteo, Jermaine Beckford, Ian Harte and Gary Kelly.

“Players will be kept cool on-pitch with the AEROREADY technology built into shirts, while fans will also experience lasting comfort on away days with the shirts utilising sweat-wicking and absorbent materials. The 2025/26 Leeds United away kit is available now from the Elland Road, Leeds Trinity and White Rose stores, along with selected JD stores and Torshov Sports in Norway.

“Alternatively, supporters can shop online here . The official Leeds United store at Elland Road will be open from 9am to 8pm today, with the other available outlets operating usual store times.”